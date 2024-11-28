Best bestbuy deals for boaters: I found these Garmin bargains!

I've been looking for the best Best Buy deals for boaters and came across some huge savings on Garmin watches.

Whenever Black Friday rolls around, one of the most popular bits of boating kit people search for are Garmin watches. You do have to be a little careful when buying a Garmin smartwatch for a sailor as they are not all suitable.

I’ve been trawling through the Black Friday sales pages to try to find the best Best Buy deals for boaters and I found some Garmin bargains. Our Tech Editor wears a Garmin Quatix 7 daily and said, ‘I love it so much that I am always on the look out for great deals for friends and family.’ Here’s some deals on Garmin watches for Black Friday.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

QUICK LINKS