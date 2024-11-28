Best bestbuy deals for boaters: I found these Garmin bargains!

I've been looking for the best Best Buy deals for boaters and came across some huge savings on Garmin watches.
Whenever Black Friday rolls around, one of the most popular bits of boating kit people search for are Garmin watches. You do have to be a little careful when buying a Garmin smartwatch for a sailor as they are not all suitable.
I’ve been trawling through the Black Friday sales pages to try to find the best Best Buy deals for boaters and I found some Garmin bargains. Our Tech Editor wears a Garmin Quatix 7 daily and said, ‘I love it so much that I am always on the look out for great deals for friends and family.’ Here’s some deals on Garmin watches for Black Friday.
Best Best Buy Deals for Boaters – US
Garmin – Fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar GPS, 47mm
Save $250.00
Was:
$899.99
Now: $649.99
The fenix 7 is very much like the Quatix 7, the only difference is the labelling of the buttons. It’s a fantastic watch and this is a seriously good deal.
Tech Editor Fox Morgan says, ‘The Epix, Fenix and Quatix (see how they all have an X factor?) are all top of the range Garmin watches. They’re all blooming excellent. There’s a new model out so there’s some excellent deals to be found right now.’
Garmin – Quatix Pro Polymer-Titanium, 51mm
Save $250.00
Was:
$1099.99
Now: $849.99
This is a brilliant watch with a solar-charged battery. Our Tech Editor, Fox Morgan, wears a Garmin Quatix 7 daily and says, ‘I love it so much that I am always on the lookout for great deals for friends and family.’
For more money savings, see our Black Friday boating deals article. We’re rounding up details of all the biggest savings on marine kit as Black Friday offers come into play.