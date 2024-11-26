Black Friday Decathlon Watersports Deals: I found some brilliant savings!

With deals popping up already for Black Friday, I've found some of the best Black Friday Decathlon watersports deals, including massive bargains on kayaks and paddleboard equipment.

Black Friday 2024 is approaching, and Amazon is not the only place to go bargain hunting. Increasingly, other brands hhave jumped on the online sales bandwagon and there are already some good Black Friday Decathlon watersports deals available.

Unfortunately for our US readers, the Black Friday Decathlon watersports deals are only available in the UK, so those on the hunt for Black Friday boating deals can check our main hub page.

Even though we are still a little way off the big day itself, we’ve already found some good deals on Black Friday dry bags and Black Friday paddleboards, and there will undoubtably be plenty more to come.

All prices were correct when I last checked this guide on Wednesday, 27th November.

Best Black Friday Decathlon Watersports Deals UK

Osprey Womens Zero 5mm Full Length Neoprene Wetsuit Purple, was £109.99 , n0w £64.99

Our tester said the Men’s version of this Osprey Zero wetsuit is ‘specifically created with beginner and intermediate surfers in mind, but it will do the job whatever watersport you are taking up.’ They also said, ‘If you’re looking for a wetsuit that will keep you warm in winter without breaking the bank, this would be a good option. View Deal

Bestway Hydro-Force Rapid Inflatable Kayak Set, was £229.99 , n0w £119.99

While we haven’t tested this inflatable kayak set, we’ve tested similar ones, and at that bargain price, this kayak is worth picking up. The adjustable seats allow you to change your position to get comfortable. The kayak also has large carry handles for easily transporting it to and from the water. View Deal

Itwit 2-part Adjustable Kayak Paddle, was £34.99 , n0w £24.99

This adjustable kayak paddle looks like a good deal. While I haven’t tested it, our team has tested other Itwit watersports products and found them great value for money. It’s lightweight, so you can easily carry it around in your bag. View Deal

