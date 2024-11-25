Best Early Black Friday Paddleboard deals available right now

It's only Monday but already the Black Friday deals are rolling in. I've rounded up the best of the early Black Friday Paddelboard deals that have caught my eye

Black Friday 2024 is very nearly upon us and in recent years for those looking to get out on the water on the cheap, that means taking to the sale websites to try and hunt out the best Black Friday paddleboard deals.

However, deal hunters do need to be a little careful as there are plenty of false deals out there. More generally, as paddleboarding has become more popular, there are ever more cheaply made paddleboards that are not up to the quality standards that we would expect.

I’ve been testing paddleboards for several years and have tried out plenty of bad boards and plenty of good boards (and plenty of the bad boards have been expensive and vice versa). This Black Friday week, I’ll be looking through all the paddleboard deals from all the major manufacturers to provide this list of the Black Friday paddleboard deals I think are genuinely good. Plus (as with all our Black Friday boating content) I’ll be checking all deal prices against historical price data to ensure the discounts are real.

Don’t forget, if you want to get the best price, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member – if you aren’t already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Black Friday Paddleboard sales

Early Black Friday Paddleboard Deals Us

Isle Switch 2-in-1 paddleboard, was $995 , n0w $695 from Isle

The Switch from Isle is a paddleboard and a Kayak thanks to its clever and unique seat system that locks a material seat onto the board turning it into a kayak immediately. I’ve tested this boat over 2024 so I can vouch for the build quality. It’s neither the best paddleboard nor the best kayak on the market, but there’s nothing out there I’ve tested that does as good a job of both together. View Deal at Isle.com

Roc 10ft Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board starter kit, was $199.99 Now: $169.99

This offer is a great way to get on the water. With a manual pump, two paddles, a fin, ankle tether and a dry bag, this bundle includes everything you need to start paddle boarding – and it’s the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this board. I’ve not tested this myself but Roc is a decent brand and $169.99 is about as cheap as you’ll find for a decent inflatable paddleboard. View Deal on Amazon.com

Early Black Friday Paddleboard Deals UK