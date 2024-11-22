Solaris 74RS first look: Alluring style with some substance below decks

Solaris continues to flaunt attractive aesthetics with the Solaris 74RS - which boasts an unusual layout. Toby Hodges gets aboard at the Cannes Yachting Festival

I was taken with the layout and interior design of the Solaris 74RS, with its stylish, performance-cruising raised coachroof design. The first three examples have owner cabins forward with galley and crew cabin aft, which works well as the latter has a dedicated access hatch.

The layout involves multiple levels and the galley is low down, four steps from the saloon for example, but it’s different, practical (including good refrigeration space) and is an interior you remember for good reason.

The owner’s cabin on the show boat is neutral and minimalist, but in a sensible layout with the headboard aft rather than the en suite aft option. The saloon soleboards lift for full engine and machinery access below, or there is quick access through the hinging aft steps.

Named Plaz, this is the second of four hulls already sold and is finished in an unusual brown metallic vinyl wrap. Its fixed bimini is one of the key differences over the first boat to launch (pictured here), and this included a Starlink receiver neatly integrated into the fabric roof.

There’s also the option to shade the helm pedestals too. Another nice feature is the hatch below the aft cockpit seat, which provides ventilation and private crew access.

A powerful Soto Acebal design with over 6m of beam, Plaz sports an Axxon rig with stackpacked mainsail in a V-boom. This is sheeted to a single point but can have captive and magic trim sheeting (with the optional larger hydraulic pack).

Below the aft deck lives a long tender garage for a 4m dinghy, plus huge bosun’s quarter lockers. There’s also a deep, wide sail locker forward and an anchor locker large enough to stow some fenders.

Solaris 74RS specifications

LOA: 22.0m / 72ft 2in

LWL: 20.84m / 68ft 5in

Beam (Max): 6.10m / 20ft 0in

Draught: 3.5-2.9m / 11ft 6in-9ft 6in

Disp (lightship): 40,600kg / 89,507lb

Ballast: 10,500kg / 23,148lb

Sail Area: 250m2 / 2,691ft2

Design: Javier Soto Acebal & Lorenzo Argento

Price from: €3m (ex VAT)

Builder: solarisyachts.com

If you enjoyed this….