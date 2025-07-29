Inside a Foiling Giant: An Onboard Tour of Ultime Banque Populaire XI

After completing the 2025 Rolex Fastnet Race, professional offshore sailor, Sam Goodchild, gave Yachting World an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of Banque Populaire XI, the incredible 100-foot foiling trimaran

Banque Populaire XI isn’t just any boat; it’s a floating testament to the bleeding edge of sailing technology, designed for record-breaking speeds and gruelling ocean races. Sam Goodchild, fresh from the 2025 Rolex Fastnet Race with the Banque Populaire team, offers a unique perspective on what it’s truly like to sail one of these magnificent foiling multihulls.

From the central cockpit, Goodchild highlights the surprising simplicity of the control station, dominated by handles that manage an extensive hydraulic system. Unlike traditional yachts and in keeping with the developments we’te seeing in top level foilers like the Ultimes there are remarkably few ropes here, as much of the power is routed through hydraulics.

This setup allows for a highly efficient crew operation: one person at the helm, a pit manager overseeing the intricate hydraulic maneuvers, someone dedicated to navigation, and four crew members tirelessly working the handles. Goodchild explains the sheer physical effort involved, noting that a single tack—which includes deploying and retracting foils and rudders—can require 10 to 15 minutes of continuous handle winding, pushing vast amounts of hydraulic oil.

We also get to see the fascinating details of the foiling system, including the crucial daggerboard flap control in the middle of the boat. This mechanism, akin to a traveller on a conventional yacht, allows the crew to precisely adjust the boat’s heel and so righting moment, a critical factor when rocketing across the water at 40 knots.

Sailors on Banque Populaire XI often steer to leeward, allowing them to directly observe how the foils are performing and make immediate adjustments. For single-handed or short-handed sailing, a sophisticated autopilot is on hand.

There are foot releases for the mainsheet and controls for canting the rig (tilting the mast 6 degrees to leeward before a tack), emphasising how these innovations allow for speedier depowering and enhance safety. Despite their immense power, these foiling machines sail remarkably flat, making capsizing less likely.

A crucial component of the Ultimes are the aerodynamics that dominate the boat’s design, from the cockpit’s fairings to the minimal on-deck activity when the boat is flying at speed. Goodchild showcases the challenging exit from below deck through narrow aero fairings, highlighting the extreme measures taken to reduce drag.

He also touches on the practicalities of sail changes and general checks that still require venturing onto the trampoline and foredeck.

Reflecting on their recent Rolex Fastnet Race, Goodchild notes that Banque Populaire XI achieved an average speed of around 35 knots on the return leg from the Fastnet Rock.

