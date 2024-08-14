WATCH: Will the USA’s Radical America’s Cup Design Choices Pay Off?

America's Cup designer, Thomas Tison of Thomas Tison Yacht Design & Engineering, speaks to Yachting World editor, Helen Fretter, about the New York Yacht Club's America's Cup boat. Will Patriot's radical design choices pay off?

American Magic’s new AC75, Patriot, has garnered significant attention due to its unique approach. While all the teams are bound by the same set of design rules, it’s the subtle variations and innovative interpretations within these boundaries that could determine who ultimately claims victory at the America’s Cup in Barcelona.

The second generation of AC75s have seen incremental improvements across the board, yet American Magic’s Patriot stands out for several reasons. The American team has made some bold design choices that diverge from the more conventional paths taken by their rivals. Central to these decisions is the team’s focus on maximising aerodynamic efficiency and optimising the boat’s centre of effort.

One of the most noticeable aspects of Patriot is its distinct hull design. Unlike other teams that have opted for more rounded, voluminous hulls, American Magic has taken a different route, creating a sleeker, lower-volume hull. This design is intended to reduce drag and increase the boat’s ability to generate lift, potentially giving Patriot an edge in lighter wind conditions.

The lower freeboard— the distance between the deck and the waterline — also allows the team to increase sail area close to the water, which can generate more driving force with less windage.

Another key innovation lies in the way American Magic has managed weight distribution. The team has worked diligently to reduce weight in critical areas, thereby allowing for more complex systems elsewhere on the boat. This includes the trimming systems, which are battery-powered and play a crucial role in adjusting the foils and sails during racing.

By optimising weight distribution, Patriot is designed to achieve a balance between stability and performance, particularly in choppy conditions like those expected off the coast of Barcelona.

The decision to use recumbent cyclists (cyclors) as the primary source of power for these systems also reflects American Magic’s willingness to experiment. While this choice has sparked some debate — given the lower energy output compared to more traditional grinding positions — the team believes that the aerodynamic gains and lower centre of gravity provided by the recumbent position outweigh the potential drawbacks.

Furthermore, Patriot features innovative foil designs that could offer a competitive edge. The team has focused on optimising the flaps at the back of the main foil, allowing for more precise control of lift and drag. This, combined with the overall aerodynamic improvements, could enable Patriot to achieve higher speeds and better maneuverability in various wind conditions.

However, with these bold choices comes significant risk. The question remains: will these radical design decisions translate into a performance advantage on race day? The true test will come when Patriot lines up against its competitors, where every nuance of design and strategy will be put to the ultimate challenge.

In the unpredictable world of America’s Cup racing, innovation often walks a fine line between triumph and disaster. Whether Patriot’s unique design will give the USA the edge it needs to reclaim the Cup remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, American Magic has made a statement that they are not afraid to push the boundaries in their quest for victory.

