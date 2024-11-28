The Black Friday wetsuits deals keep rolling in – I found these bargains from O’Neill, Osprey, and Decathlon

With deals popping up already for Black Friday, I've found some of the best deals on Black Friday wetsuits, including massive bargains on big brands including O'Neill, Osprey, and Decathlon.
Black Friday 2024 is on its way, and shoppers can land some real Black Friday wetsuits deals. It’s no secret that in recent years, big retailers have used various shady tactics to make discounts falsely seem better or sell old stock.
Our team spends the whole of Black Friday and the week before price checking and monitoring deals pricing to ensure they’re genuine. We do a lot of gear testing, led by our experienced Tech Editor,Fox Morgan, so we know good Black Friday dry bags deal when we see them.
In previous years, major marine retailers such as Gael Force Marine, West Marine, and Helly Hansen have been running some very attractive offers and have usually had the best Black Friday Deals for sailors that we could find. However, we will also trawl through Amazon, Walmart and Decathlon to pick out some of the best Black Friday deals there.
Even though we are still a little way off the big day itself, there are already offers for Black Friday wetsuits, and there will no doubt be plenty more to come, so watch this space.
All prices were correct when I last checked this guide on Thursday, 28th November.
Best Black Friday Wetsuit Deals US
O’Neill Men’s Epic 4/3mm Full Wetsuit was
$229.95, now $195.46
This is genuinely a massive Black Friday deal! As a brand well-known for quality watersports gear, this O’Neill wetsuit is worth picking up. Although we haven’t tested it, it has a 4.4-star rating over 1,159 comments at the time of writing. This particular price is for a Medium; however, there are great deals on other sizes, too.
Seavenger 3mm Kids Full Wetsuit was
$94.00, now $39.99
Although we haven’t tested this wetsuit, it has great reviews with Courtney saying, ‘After trying two other brands, my 6 year old daughter finally loved this one.’ The durable rubber knee pads are ideal for protecting little legs after a slip or fall. It also has an extra long zipper
Best Black Friday Wetsuit Deals UK
Osprey Womens Zero 5mm Full Length Neoprene Wetsuit Purple, was
£109.99, now £64.99
Our tester said the Men’s version of this Osprey Zero wetsuit is ‘specifically created with beginner and intermediate surfers in mind, but it will do the job whatever watersport you are taking up.’ They also said, ‘If you’re looking for a wetsuit that will keep you warm in winter without breaking the bank, this would be a good option.
Zone 3 Adult’s Adventure Triathlon/Open Water Wetsuit, was
£199, now £99
On testing the similar Zone 3 thermal wetsuit, Sian Lewis found the neoprene allows for a range of movement and is ‘flexible enough that you won’t feel restricted.’ So this wetsuit looks like a huge bargain, ideal for those cold-water swimming sessions.
O’Neill Men’s Epic 4/3mm Full Wetsuit was
£150.02, now £115.53
This is genuinely a massive Black Friday deal! As a brand well-known for quality watersports gear, this O’Neill wetsuit is worth picking up. Although we haven’t tested it, it has a 4.4-star rating over 1,159 comments at the time of writing. This particular price is for a Medium; however, there are great deals on other sizes, too.
Olaian Women’s surfing westuit 3/2mm was
£179.99, now £129.99
This women’s surfing wetsuit from the huge French brand Decathlon has a front zipper, which makes wetsuits a little comfier to wear over long periods of time compared to a full-length back zip. The suit is made from 3/2mm neoprene, so it will be usable in warm water.
Decathlon says it has designed this specifically with surfing in mind. Thanks to ultra-stretch neoprene, the focus is on freedom of movement, which means it can double up as a wild swimming suit, too.
Black Friday wetsuit deals 2024: Everything you need to know
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is the biggest online shopping event of the year, and huge discounts are available on a wide variety of boating products.
Many boaters use it as an opportunity to kickstart their Christmas shopping. You can pick up some of the best Christmas gifts for sailors for a bargain.
When is Black Friday 2024?
Black Friday 2024 is officially Friday, November 29, but most major retailers will offer Black Friday dry bags deals throughout November, including Cyber Monday (December 2).
What about boating magazines?
Yachting World and its sister titles, Yachting Monthly, Motor Boat & Yachting and Practical Boat Owner, will all be included in the Magazines Direct Black Friday sale. Full details will be available on magazinesdirect.com.
How to get the best Black Friday wetsuit deals
- Make a shopping list in advance. You can get distracted by all the “amazing deals” and not find what you want.
- Take your time and shop slowly.
- Cross-check prices across multiple websites. Do your homework and check those prices at more than one location.
- Download a price comparison app on your phone, such as Price Runner or Price Spy. These apps take some of the guesswork out of the bargain hunt.
- Remember: There’s always another day to find a good deal. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, with a bit of patience, you will probably find the deal later.
