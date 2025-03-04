The Hottest Yachts and Trends from Boot Düsseldorf 2025

Theo Stocker and Toby Hodges sat down together at Boot Düsseldorf 2025 to pick their stars of the show and talk about the hottest boating trends in 2025

Yachting Monthly’s Theo Stocker and Yachting World’s Toby Hodges have been scouring the halls of Boot Düsseldorf 2025, and after a few packed days at the world’s biggest indoor boat show, they sat down to discuss their highlights. From high-end luxury cruisers to innovative small yachts, here’s what caught their eye this year.

A Show of Surprises

Despite some major absentees—Bavaria, Hanse, Arcona, and Elan among them—Boot Düsseldorf still had an impressive lineup of new yachts and cutting-edge designs. Foot traffic remained strong, particularly among German sailing enthusiasts, and the demand for new boats was evident with long queues to step aboard some of the show’s biggest launches.

Luxury Cruisers Steal the Show

For those looking at the high-end market, there was no shortage of stunning yachts. The Contest 49 and Hallberg-Rassy 69 exemplified premium craftsmanship, while the Contest 63 CS, fresh from winning European Yacht of the Year, drew plenty of admiration. Another standout was the Bestevaer 54, a high-latitude aluminium cruiser designed for serious offshore adventures.

Innovation in Bluewater yacht Design

One of the most talked-about boats was the Hylas 42, an unconventional centre-cockpit cruiser with an enormous aft cabin and distinctive gull-wing-style access to the cockpit. The design challenges conventional bluewater cruiser layouts, proving that innovation is alive and well in the sailing world.

Affordable Fun: Small Yachts Making a Comeback

At the other end of the spectrum, there was a clear trend toward smaller, more affordable yachts, appealing to single-handed and double-handed sailors. The Beneteau First 30 stood out as a true ‘planing cruiser,’ blending performance with a minimalist yet comfortable interior. Built in collaboration with Seascape, this lightweight yacht promises speed and fun at an accessible price point.

Other noteworthy small yachts included the Maxus 31, offering swing, deep, and shallow keel options for under €150,000, and the Bente 28, a stylish and practical performance cruiser. Swallow Yachts’ Bay Cruiser 21, fresh off a European Yacht of the Year win, showcased clever engineering, water ballast, and an ultra-light carbon mast, making it an excellent choice for weekend cruising.

Multihulls with Serious Speed

On the multihull front, the new Dragonfly 36 turned heads. With heated helm seats and the promise of speeds up to 24 knots, this trimaran offers both performance and cruising comfort. It’s a yacht that’s equally at home on a fast passage or a relaxed weekend sail.

Dream Boats: The Editors’ Picks

If they could take home any yacht from the show, Toby would go for the Dragonfly 36, citing its thrilling speed and shallow draft versatility. Theo, on the other hand, was drawn to the Beneteau First 30, loving its stripped-down simplicity and planing potential.

With so many exciting launches, the next step is to get these yachts out on the water for real-world testing. Many of the show’s new models will be available for sea trials in the coming months, and both Theo and Toby have a long list of boats they can’t wait to put through their paces.

Stay tuned for full reviews and boat tests as we continue to explore the best new designs of 2025. In the meantime, watch the full conversation between Theo and Toby in the video above for an in-depth look at all the highlights from Boot Düsseldorf 2025!

