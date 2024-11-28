Black Friday is almost upon us and the deals are rolling in already! To save you shopping around, we'll be picking out the best Black Friday boating deals available from across the big brands and niche retailers
Black Friday 2024 is nearly here and sailors will likely be able to pick up some real Black Friday boating deals. But it’s no secret that in recent years big retailers have used used a number of underhand tactics to make discounts seem deeper than they actually are or offload old product.
Our team spends the whole of Black Friday and the weeks in the build up to the big day price checking and monitoring all deal pricing to make sure they’re genuine deals. We do a huge amount of gear testing ourselves, lead by our Tech Editor, Fox Morgan so we know a good Black Friday boating deal when we see one.
In previous years major marine retailers such as Gael Force Marine, West Marine and Helly Hansen have been running some very attractive offers and have usually had the best Black Friday Deals for sailors that we could find but we will also trawl through Amazon, Walmart and Decathlon to pick out some of the best Black Friday boating deals there too.
Even though we are still a little way off the big day itself, there are already a few Black Friday boating deals to be found and, no doubt there will be plenty more to come, so watch this space…
Best Black Friday Boating Deals US
Lowrance HOOK Reveal 9 Fish Finder | at Bass Pro
Was $499.99, now $299.97
This version of the Hook Reveal comes preloaded with maps of 4,000 US lakes, or you can map uncharted waters as you cruise with Genesis Live.
And with auto-tuning sonar, you can spend more time fishing and less time fiddling with the `
settings.
Intex Explorer K2 2-person inflatable kayak set with oars and pump was $
179.89, n0w $125.75
Our yachting journalist Drew Maglio tested this kayak by Intex, saying, ‘Both streamlined and stable, I have kayaked the Challenger K2 with another paddler up to 2.5 miles to two offshore islands in the Florida Keys on one occasion. That demonstrates just how capable the Challenger K2 is, as the inflatable kayak kept pace with multiple two-occupant plastic rental kayaks while also being much more stable and forgiving than its rigid counterpart.’
Garmin Epix Gen 2 was,
$899.99, now $445.00
Technical editor Fox Morgan says: ‘This is the lowest price I’ve seen on the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2. The Epix, Fenix and Quatix (see how they all have an X factor?) are all top of the range Garmin watches. They’re all blooming excellent. There’s a new model out so there’s some excellent deals to be found right now.’
Karcher K1700 Cube, was
$179.99, n0w $128.98 at Amazon
Save $51 on this super compact pressure washer. Water pressure ranges from 1,700 to 2,125 psi which is plenty for any cleaning job. The spray gun, lance, 6m hose and included nozzles all stow away neatly on the K1700 Cube’s body.
Bluefin Cruise 10ft 8in paddle board – now $508.15, was
$4154.90 , save 31%
I’ve tested this Bluefin Cruise paddle board extensively for over two years and found it to be a great bit of kit for the price. And with a Black Friday week discount you can make a decent saving on what is already a good value-for-money proposition. It contains everything you need to get out on the water. Build quality is good and it pumps up to a decent 15PSI offering good levels of rigidity.
Sea to summit Big River 20l Dry Bag was
$44.95, now $32.60 at Amazon
In our group test of the best dry bags on the market, this bag performed really well. Our tester Sian said: “This simple but well-made dry bag feels like great quality to handle – the nylon material is pleasingly thick and scratch-proof and the bottom of the bag is reinforced and scratch-resistant, so you can pop the pack down without a worry wherever you’re sorting out your kit.”
Heybike Ranger S folding electric bike, was
$1,499.00, Now $999.00
There are plenty of people in the market for a folding bike for boaters and we think this one of a bot of a steal. Rich Owen, our deals editor (and previously editor of BikePerfect) says ‘this comes with two motor options but I’d say the 750Wh option is plenty as has 80Nm of torque. It’s got a decent sized 692Wh battery and folds up pretty compact.’
Save up to $35 on the Numwell Swim Parka. Was
$98.99 , now $63.99 at Amazon. This Black Friday deal only applies to the Swim Parka in blue only (green and red are available too). All sizes are reduced in price, but while the large and XL sizes have a $35 saving, the small and medium get a $25 price cut. Don’t forget to apply the coupon before you head to the checkout.
Best Black Friday Boating Deals UK
Bluefin Cruise 10ft 8in paddle board – now £369.99, was
£499.00 , save 25%
As this Bluefin Cruise paddle board is sightly less deeply discounted for UK customers than the US (see above), it’s less of a no-brainer. Having tested this kit for over 2 years, I’d happily pay the list price though, so 25% off is decent. A word of note, though, this deal is in almost all sales, so it will inevitably be this discounted again in the future.
Helly Hansen Men’s Ægir Race Sailing Jacket | Was
£600, now £360
This Jacket from Helly Hansen was tested for us by offshore racer and journalist Rupert Holmes and he called it ‘perhaps the ultimate sailing jacket’. What particularly impressed was the extra-high fleece lined collar with an effective storm flap that’s shaped to cover your nose. This increases warmth by stopping draughts, as well as markedly reducing the chances of getting water down your neck when a wave breaks over the boat. It was also super-quick to dry.
Men’s and Women’s American Magic America’s Cup merchandise
American Magic made it through to the America’s Cup Semi-Final earlier this year but were knocked out of the competition by Luna Rosa Prada Pirelli. You can now pick up a range of America’s Cup merchandise from American Magic clothing partner Helly Hansen
Cotton Hoodie – Now £51.00
T-Shirt – Now £24
Women’s Sailing Vest 2.0 – Now £66
Sailing Jacket 2.0 – Now £102
Isle Switch 2-in-1 paddleboard, was
£788, n0w £591 from Isle
The Switch from Isle is a paddleboard and a Kayak thanks to its clever and unique seat system that locks a material seat onto the board turning it into a kayak immediately. I’ve tested this boat over 2024 so I can vouch for the build quality. It’s neither the best paddleboard nor the best kayak on the market, but there’s nothing out there I’ve tested that does as good a job of both together.
Sea to Summit Lightweight Dry Bag 13L was
£22.00, n0w £18.99 at Winfields
We’ve tested this dry bag and found it is particularly easy to carry around. Tester Sian says, ‘As the name suggests, this dry bag is pleasingly lightweight – we tested out the 13-litre version of this pack, which despite having a good capacity weighs in at just 81g and packs down super small, so it’s easy to carry with you in case you need it.’
‘We like a bag made with planet-friendly materials, and Sea to Summit use recycled, traceable 70D nylon fabric here and waterproof it with a non-PFC DWR finish.’
Black Friday boating deals 2024: Everything you need to know
What is Black Friday?
If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, Black Friday is the biggest online shopping event of the year, with huge discounts available across a wide variety of boating products.
Many boaters use it as an opportunity to kickstart their Christmas shopping and you can pick up some of the best Christmas gifts for sailors for less.
When is Black Friday 2024?
Black Friday 2024 is officially Friday November 29, but most of the major retailers will be offering Black Friday boating deals throughout the month of November, including Cyber Monday (December 2).
What about boating magazines?
Yachting World and its sister titles Yachting Monthly, Motor Boat & Yachting and Practical Boat Owner will all be included in the Magazines Direct Black Friday sale. Full details will be available on magazinesdirect.com
How to get the best Black Friday deals
- Make a shopping list in advance. It sounds silly, but you can get distracted by all of the “amazing deals” and end up not finding what it was you really wanted in the first place.
- Take your time and shop slowly.
- Cross check prices across multiple websites. Do your homework, check those prices at more than one location.
- Download a price comparison app on your phone, such as Price Runner or Price Spy, these take some of the guess work out of the bargain hunt.
- Remember: There’s always another day to find a good deal. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, then with a little patience, you will probably find the deal later on.
