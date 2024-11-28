Black Friday is almost upon us and the deals are rolling in already! To save you shopping around, we'll be picking out the best Black Friday boating deals available from across the big brands and niche retailers

Black Friday 2024 is nearly here and sailors will likely be able to pick up some real Black Friday boating deals. But it’s no secret that in recent years big retailers have used used a number of underhand tactics to make discounts seem deeper than they actually are or offload old product.

Our team spends the whole of Black Friday and the weeks in the build up to the big day price checking and monitoring all deal pricing to make sure they’re genuine deals. We do a huge amount of gear testing ourselves, lead by our Tech Editor, Fox Morgan so we know a good Black Friday boating deal when we see one.

In previous years major marine retailers such as Gael Force Marine, West Marine and Helly Hansen have been running some very attractive offers and have usually had the best Black Friday Deals for sailors that we could find but we will also trawl through Amazon, Walmart and Decathlon to pick out some of the best Black Friday boating deals there too.

Even though we are still a little way off the big day itself, there are already a few Black Friday boating deals to be found and, no doubt there will be plenty more to come, so watch this space…

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Best Black Friday Boating Deals US

Lowrance HOOK Reveal 9 Fish Finder | at Bass Pro

Was $499.99 , now $299.97

This version of the Hook Reveal comes preloaded with maps of 4,000 US lakes, or you can map uncharted waters as you cruise with Genesis Live.

And with auto-tuning sonar, you can spend more time fishing and less time fiddling with the `

settings. View Deal

Intex Explorer K2 2-person inflatable kayak set with oars and pump was $ 179.89 , n0w $125.75

Our yachting journalist Drew Maglio tested this kayak by Intex, saying, ‘Both streamlined and stable, I have kayaked the Challenger K2 with another paddler up to 2.5 miles to two offshore islands in the Florida Keys on one occasion. That demonstrates just how capable the Challenger K2 is, as the inflatable kayak kept pace with multiple two-occupant plastic rental kayaks while also being much more stable and forgiving than its rigid counterpart.’ View Deal

Garmin Epix Gen 2 was, $899.99, now $445.00

Technical editor Fox Morgan says: ‘This is the lowest price I’ve seen on the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2. The Epix, Fenix and Quatix (see how they all have an X factor?) are all top of the range Garmin watches. They’re all blooming excellent. There’s a new model out so there’s some excellent deals to be found right now.’ View Deal