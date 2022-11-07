Early Black Friday deals for cruising sailors – 6 of the best

Black Friday deals seem to appear earlier and earlier each year. We pick out 6 of the best Black Friday deals already available from the big marine retailers…

Black Friday 2022 isn’t until 25 November, but cruising sailors can make a head start on their holiday season shopping right now.

Major marine retailers such as Gael Force Marine, West Marine and Decathlon are already running some very attractive offers.

We’ve also trawled through Amazon and Decathlon to pick out some of the best early Black Friday boating deals.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Gill OS2 Men’s Sailing Trousers

Spot GEN4 Satellite GPS Messenger

Was $149.99, now $99.99 – save 33%

US-only retailer West Marine doesn’t have a lot of products in its holiday sale, but the ones that are on offer are high quality and significantly discounted.

Take this Spot satellite messenger, which is available for a third of its normal retail price. Winner of an Editor’s Choice award from our sister title MBY last year, this portable device allows you to send pre-programmed distress signals via satellite at the touch of a button. View Deal

Garmin Quatix 6 sailing smartwatch

Was £629, now £449.99 – save 29%

A perennial favourite among techie sailors, the Garmin Quatix 6 was designed to be the ultimate boating smartwatch, offering a range of MFD connectivity options.

With the Garmin Quatix 7 released earlier this year and pitched at a similar price point, now is a great time to pick up a discounted Quatix 6.

Garmin’s official website is offering 29% off the base model, as well as good savings on the Solar and Titanium versions. View Deal

Itwit 10ft inflatable paddleboard

Was £299.99, now £229.99 – save 23%

Decathlon’s inflatable paddleboard range contains some of the best value for money iSUPs on the market, and with the Decathlon Black Friday sale officially underway, their 10ft beginner’s board is available with a hefty discount.

Suitable for riders up to 80kg, this board comes with a tether, fin and carry bag, but you’ll need to buy a pump and a paddle separately, if you don’t already have them.

There are two colour options – turquoise green and fluo red – but the latter currently costs £20 more. View Deal

Cressi Calibro freediving mask

Was £70.58, now £54.99 – save 22%

This professional-quality diving mask is suitable for a wide range of underwater sports, from scuba and snorkelling to freediving.

Cressi’s patented anti-fog membrane should ensure excellent visibility, while the flexible, swivelling buckles allow you to adjust the fit to perfection.

Made in Italy with 100% silicone straps, this premium diving mask should last the test of time. View Deal

Pentax SP WP Binoculars

Was £349.99, now £199.90 – save 43%

Was $239, now $213.68 – save 11%

A decent pair of binos are essential onboard any cruising yacht, and this range from Pentax currently includes some great deals.

Pentax are known for their high quality lenses. These binoculars come with a protective hydrophobic coating and are waterproof up to 1m.

A range of discounts are available via Amazon depending on which model you choose, with the biggest saving offered on the 12 x 50 WP porro prism binoculars. View Deal

Keep checking back with Yachting World over the coming weeks, as we’ll be scouring the web for the best discounts and deals in the run up to Black Friday.