We tested these Black Friday dry bags – they’re tough enough for watersports adventures

With deals popping up already for Black Friday, we found some sturdy, protective dry bags at bargain prices to keep your valuables safe. Our team has tested these products, so we're sure they are worth the money.
Black Friday 2024 is on its way, and shoppers can land some real deals on Black Friday dry bags. It’s no secret that in recent years, big retailers have used various shady tactics to make discounts falsely seem better or sell old stock.
Our team spends the whole of Black Friday and the week before price checking and monitoring deals pricing to ensure they’re genuine. We do a lot of gear testing, led by our experienced Tech Editor,Fox Morgan, so we know good Black Friday dry bags deal when we see them.
In previous years, major marine retailers such as Gael Force Marine, West Marine, and Helly Hansen have been running some very attractive offers and have usually had the best Black Friday Deals for sailors that we could find. However, we will also trawl through Amazon, Walmart and Decathlon to pick out some of the best Black Friday deals there.
Even though we are still a little way off the big day itself, there are already offers for Black Friday on dry bags, and there will no doubt be plenty more to come, so watch this space.
All prices were correct when I last checked this guide on Tuesday, 26th November.
Best Black Friday Dry Bag Deal US
Musto Evolution 20 Litre Dry Tube was
£37.66, n0w £34.11
We tested the smaller version of this Musto dry bag, finding it well-designed for toughness. Tester Sian Lewis said, ‘The whole pack has a great solid construction and feels like it’d be difficult to cut or damage, so it should last for many wears. A decent strap is included, and the buckle doubles up as a handle, so this dry bag is very portable.’
Best Black Friday Dry Bag Deals UK
Decathlon itwit 5 Litre Roll-Top 5 Litre Dry Bag was
£16.99, n0w £9.99
Tester Sian Lewis said, ‘Itiwit is one of sporting goods retailer Decathlon’s stable of in-house brands, and we reckon it offers great value for money all round – this handy little bag is a steal at under £10. This design is dinky enough to work as a sort of outdoor handbag – sling it over your shoulder to keep valuables such as your phone and your wallet within reach but protected from splashes when you’re paddleboarding, kayaking or just out walking the dog in horrible weather.’
Sea to Summit Lightweight Dry Bag 13L was
£22.00, n0w £18.99 at Winfields
We’ve tested this dry bag and found it is particularly easy to carry around. Tester Sian says, ‘As the name suggests, this dry bag is pleasingly lightweight – we tested out the 13-litre version of this pack, which despite having a good capacity weighs in at just 81g and packs down super small, so it’s easy to carry with you in case you need it.’
‘We like a bag made with planet-friendly materials, and Sea to Summit use recycled, traceable 70D nylon fabric here and waterproof it with a non-PFC DWR finish.’
Musto Evolution 1.5 Litre Dry Tube was
£20.00, n0w £16.00
‘This bumbag-sized pack is perfect for keeping your phone, your wallet and/or a lightweight spare layer safe and dry when you’re exploring near water and the clever translucent panel means you can see what is inside and pack it and unpack the bag easily,’ says tester Sian Lewis.
‘The whole pack has a great solid construction and feels like it’d be difficult to cut or damage, so it should last for many wears. A decent strap is included and the buckle doubles up as a handle, so this dry bag is very portable.’
Black Friday deals on dry bags 2024: Everything you need to know
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is the biggest online shopping event of the year, and huge discounts are available on a wide variety of boating products.
Many boaters use it as an opportunity to kickstart their Christmas shopping. You can pick up some of the best Christmas gifts for sailors for a bargain.
When is Black Friday 2024?
Black Friday 2024 is officially Friday, November 29, but most major retailers will offer Black Friday dry bags deals throughout November, including Cyber Monday (December 2).
What about boating magazines?
Yachting World and its sister titles, Yachting Monthly, Motor Boat & Yachting and Practical Boat Owner, will all be included in the Magazines Direct Black Friday sale. Full details will be available on magazinesdirect.com.
How to get the best Black Friday deals
- Make a shopping list in advance. You can get distracted by all the “amazing deals” and not find what you want.
- Take your time and shop slowly.
- Cross-check prices across multiple websites. Do your homework and check those prices at more than one location.
- Download a price comparison app on your phone, such as Price Runner or Price Spy. These apps take some of the guesswork out of the bargain hunt.
- Remember: There’s always another day to find a good deal. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, with a bit of patience, you will probably find the deal later.
Please keep checking back with Yachting World over the coming days, as we’ll be scouring the web for the best discounts and deals in the run-up to Black Friday.