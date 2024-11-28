Black Friday Helly Hansen deals: Bargains for sailors and outdoor enthusiasts

The adventure clothing giant has a who range of deals on offer. I've trawled through all the options to bring you the best Black Friday Helly Hansen deals
Black Friday sales don’t officially start until tomorrow, but already the deals are rolling in thick and fast, with Black Friday Helly Hansen deals in particular catching my eye. For the last five years or so, outdoor adventure and sailing clothing manufacturer, Helly Hansen have been offering some pretty impressive Black Friday waterproof clothing options and Black Friday 2024 is no different.
One of the great advantages of looking at a specific manufacturer’s deals is that you know the quality of the kit you are buying. I’ve used Helly Hansen kit for yacht sailing, for dinghy racing, for ski touring and for hiking and I’ve never had any reason to complain.
There’s a whole plethora of Helly Hansen Black Friday deals on their website and I’ve spent a long time sifting through everything to bring you the absolute best Helly Hansen Black Friday deals.
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Early Black Friday Helly Hansen Deals UK
Helly Hansen Men’s Ægir Race Sailing Jacket | Was
£600, now £360
This Jacket from Helly Hansen was tested for us by offshore racer and journalist Rupert Holmes and he called it ‘perhaps the ultimate sailing jacket’. What particularly impressed was the extra-high fleece lined collar with an effective storm flap that’s shaped to cover your nose. This increases warmth by stopping draughts, as well as markedly reducing the chances of getting water down your neck when a wave breaks over the boat. It was also super-quick to dry.
Men’s and Women’s Crew Hooded Sailing Jacket 2.0 | was
£155, now £116.25
I can’t claim this is the biggest reduction that you are going to find this Black Friday, but the Helly Crew Jacket is the perfect option for coastal sailing or as a crossover jacket (the industry term for clothing you can wear on a boat and to the pub.
Interestingly if you’re willing to put up with the Logo then the American Magic America’s Cup team branded version is even cheaper at £102 for Men and £102 for Women.
Men’s and Women’s American Magic America’s Cup merchandise
American Magic made it through to the America’s Cup Semi-Final earlier this year but were knocked out of the competition by Luna Rosa Prada Pirelli. You can now pick up a range of America’s Cup merchandise from American Magic clothing partner Helly Hansen
Cotton Hoodie – Now £51.00
T-Shirt – Now £24
Women’s Sailing Vest 2.0 – Now £66
Sailing Jacket 2.0 – Now £102
Men’s Arctic Ocean Hybrid Insulator | Was £165, now £123.75
Hand warmer pockets, a water-resistant exterior, and quilting over your trunk. This Insulator jacket has everything you need to keep you warm at sea. Although water resistance means you could wear it as an external jacket in drizzle and other conditions when you will not get soaked, but really this is a top of the range mid-layer for those of us who sail year-round in the northern hemisphere.
Read our guide to the best paddelboards and check out our guide to the best Black Friday boating deals.