Black Friday Helly Hansen deals: Bargains for sailors and outdoor enthusiasts

The adventure clothing giant has a who range of deals on offer. I've trawled through all the options to bring you the best Black Friday Helly Hansen deals

Black Friday sales don’t officially start until tomorrow, but already the deals are rolling in thick and fast, with Black Friday Helly Hansen deals in particular catching my eye. For the last five years or so, outdoor adventure and sailing clothing manufacturer, Helly Hansen have been offering some pretty impressive Black Friday waterproof clothing options and Black Friday 2024 is no different.

One of the great advantages of looking at a specific manufacturer’s deals is that you know the quality of the kit you are buying. I’ve used Helly Hansen kit for yacht sailing, for dinghy racing, for ski touring and for hiking and I’ve never had any reason to complain.

There’s a whole plethora of Helly Hansen Black Friday deals on their website and I’ve spent a long time sifting through everything to bring you the absolute best Helly Hansen Black Friday deals.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Early Black Friday Helly Hansen Deals UK