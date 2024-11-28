The BEST Black Friday deals on Dehumidifiers!

hot on the heals of our recent group test of dehumidifiers, I have my nose to the ground, sniffing out any great deals on dehumidifiers for you this Black Friday.
We recently tested a group of some of the best dehumidifiers for boats on the market.
I am scouring the internet to see if I can find any great bargains for you this Black Friday. A dehumidifier can be a winter game changer for all boat, RV and damp home owners.
I’ll be updating this page with all the latest offers I can find for you, so do check back to see what I can find.
Meaco Arete 20L Low Energy Laundry Dehumidifier
Save £99
NOW £229.99 was £329.99
Ideal for up to 5-bed houses.
Low Energy- Costs just 6p/hour to run
Digital display to show you the current room reading
Easy to remove the front water tank
we tested this recently in our group test, read the review for the Meaco Arete 20l
Pro Breeze® 20L/Day Dehumidifier
Save 23%
with Digital Humidity Display, Sleep Mode, Continuous Drainage, Laundry Drying and 24 Hour Timer
hOmeLabs 1,000 Sq. Ft Portable Dehumidifier
Save 39%
Ideal for Home Bedroom, Bathroom, Office and Small Sized Rooms – Ultra Quiet, Compact with Drain Hose Included – 8 pint
HUMSURE 22 Pints(DOE Rating 8 Pints/Day)
Save $254
WOW what an incredible deal there is at Walmart on this mid sized dehumidifier!
Portable Dehumidifier for Basement and Home with Drain Hose, Spaces up to 1500 sq ft, Max Moisture Removal 30 Pint (95 ℉, 95% RH)