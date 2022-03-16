Yachting World has had its finger on the pulse of sailing since 1894 (though some of us joined a little more recently). We reckon we are the most enthusiastic sailing fans in the world: we love boats of all kinds, modern and classic, we like racing and cruising, are fascinated by innovation yet revere tradition, and nothing that floats is too big or too small for our tastes.

Every day online and every month in print we bring you the very best in adventurous sailing, whether that be bluewater cruising, ocean racing, high latitudes exploring, or anything in between, and we pride ourselves on our independent tests, in-depth reports and top quality photo journalism.

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For editorial enquiries, email us on yachtingworld@futurenet.com

Helen Fretter – Editor

Helen became Editor in 2021, having joined Yachting World in 2016 as Deputy Editor and spent a period as Acting Editor. She was formerly Deputy Editor of another sailing magazine, and also worked as a communications manager and writer for events such as the Vendée Globe, Barcelona World Race, Round the Island Race, and America’s Cup World Series.

Helen has a background of racing one-design keelboats and IRC yachts, and competed for many seasons at Solent events such as Cowes Week and the Commodores’ Cup, as well as regattas in Cork, Deauville, Cascais, Kiel and the Caribbean. She has covered many events, both racing and cruising, during her time at Yachting World, including the World ARC and ARC Europe, following the last edition of the Volvo Ocean Race around the world, the Rolex Fastnet Race, and many others. Besides planning and commissioning content for Yachting World magazine and yachtingworld.com, Helen relishes the opportunity to get stuck into feature and profile writing and has interviewed many of the sport’s most high-profile and fascinating characters.

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Toby Hodges – Test Editor

From his earliest memories, Toby sailed with his family on various craft, including multiple dinghy types and keelboats, and remains ever passionate about the sea and being on or in it as much as possible. After completing his English degree and spending two years sailing offshore on large yachts, he spent five years writing for our sister title Yachting Monthly, before leaving his post as Technical Editor to spend a year down under.

Today Toby is Yachting World’s long-standing Test Editor, who has sailed and reviewed many hundreds of new yachts over two decades (and posted videos of most). He is responsible for the boat testing programme as well as the gear section of the magazine, including new products, and conducting and coordinating tests and more extensive gear articles. He also serves as the British jury member on the European Yacht of the Year awards.

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Julian Peckham – Production Editor

As a teenager Julian restored a 16ft wooden motorboat and then went on to an apprenticeship as a boatbuilder in New Zealand before switching careers and entering journalism. As a reporter on a national daily newspaper he covered everything from politics to royal tours. Saturday afternoons spent working on a sister sports paper meant reporting on international car rallies, rugby and sailing and motorboat racing events on the Hauraki Gulf. He has since worked for an aerospace magazine, regional newspapers and been editor of a successful free weekly.

Julian was more recently production editor for Practical Boat Owner where his practical boating knowledge proved particularly useful.

E-mail: julian.peckham

Robert Owen – Art Editor

Robert joined Yachting World as Art Editor having previously worked in this role for Boat International, The Field and Shooting Times. He was trained at art college in Southend-on-Sea before travelling the world working on large yachts in the Mediterranean. He has twice won Time Inc. (UK) Ltd’s Designer of the Year Award and is a keen photographer and ornithologist.

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Toby Heppell – Digital Editor

Toby was born to a dinghy racing family and was surrounded by sailing more-or-less from birth. He received his first boat – a bright red Optimist dinghy – for his fourth birthday and has been out on the water as often as possible from then on. He has won World and National titles and captained his University sailing team. It was during his time at university he discovered keelboat racing and continues to sail big and small boats to this day.

After leaving university in 2005 he got a job writing for an online sailing publication and has continued writing for both cruising and racing publications ever since, covering two Olympic Games and other events across the globe.

Email | Articles | BlueSky

Viveka Herzum – Sail Group Content Creator

Viveka joined the Marine team at Future after spending several years working on sailing yachts in the Mediterranean. She first discovered seafaring during university while studying for degrees in modern languages and art history. Since then she has spent as much time on (and in) the water as she can, working as a First Mate / Skipper in Italy and the UK in both a commercial and a non-profit capacity. She is a passionate free diver, marine craft-maker, and peruser of Mediterranean islands. When she’s on land, you can find her up a climbing wall, in the dance studio, or still nosing around the pontoons.

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Office address

Yachting World

Future PLC

Unit 415

Winnersh Triangle Business Park

1000 Eskdale Rd

Winnersh

Reading

RG41 5TU

Yachting World is part of Future PLC. We are both fiercely committed to protecting your privacy. Please have a look at our in-depth Privacy Policy and Preferred partners policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who owns Yachting World?

Future PLC owns Yachting World. The brand was formerly owned by IPC Media, a publisher that was renamed to become Time Inc. and then TI Media. Future PLC bought TI Media in April 2020.

Who is the editor of Yachting World?

Helen Fretter is the Editor of Yachting World. Helen became Editor in 2021, having joined Yachting World in 2016 as Deputy Editor and spent a period as Acting Editor.

Affiliate and Advertising

We are committed to helping you find the best products and services for your needs and connecting you with trustworthy retailers where you can purchase them at competitive prices. Within our editorial content, we often provide links to products and services on retailer sites for which we can receive compensation – called an affiliate fee – if you click on those links or make purchases through them. That affiliate fee is paid to us by the retailer and does not directly affect the price you pay for the product or service.

Our expert editorial teams are independent. This means the products and services they select to appear in our articles are chosen based on their unbiased, expert judgement and relevance to the readers’ needs and article content. While our editors may be informed by commercial insights to understand the market, our goal is always to provide independent, objective, valuable and useful advice to our readers.

Our curated product widgets that you see in some of our articles are intended to help you find the best products and services, at competitive prices, at trusted retailers. Those widgets are powered by our own software, called Hawk, which displays the latest product and price information from thousands of retailers. We will always do our best to ensure that we display the most up-to-date information possible. On occasion, a retailer may have updated their prices, up or down, before the adverts displayed by Hawk are updated. Retailers may also add delivery or other costs to the purchase – please see the retailer’s site for more information. The affiliate fees we receive help us to continue developing Hawk as well as helping to pay our teams and other website costs.

We also run advertising in various forms. Ads on our websites are designed in a way that makes them clearly identifiable as ads and distinguishable from our editorial articles.

From time to time, we also publish paid-for editorial content on the site. This content is labelled so you can see who has funded it and how it was created. You can also see the full terms and conditions that apply to your use of our sites right here.

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