There’s some Black Friday Musto deals: I love these chic items with deep discounts!

Ah, Musto - the home of premium (and often expensive) outdoor gear. Thankfully for our pockets, there are some great Black Friday Musto deals, ideal for updating your wardrobe and feeling protected against the elements in style.

Black Friday 2024 is approaching, and Amazon is not the only place to go bargain hunting. Increasingly, other brands hhave jumped on the online sales bandwagon and there are already some good Black Friday Musto deals available.

Unfortunately for our US readers, the Black Friday Musto deals are only available in the UK, so those on the hunt for Black Friday boating deals can check our main hub page.

We’ve also already found some good deals on Black Friday dry bags and Black Friday paddleboards, and there will undoubtably be plenty more to come.

All prices were correct when I last checked this guide on Thursday, 28th November.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

QUICK LINKS

Best Black Friday Musto Deals UK

Men’s 64 Primaloft Jacket, was £140 , now £84

Although we haven’t tested it, this jacket will keep you warm outdoors in cold weather. It has a soft layer of water-resistant insulation to keep you dry in showers. The high collar includes padding for protecting your neck against strong wind, whether onshore on a dog walk or offshore on a boat. The considerable discount also means it’s worth picking up soon to avoid a potential price hike. View Deal

Women’s Essential Full-zip Sweat, was £70.00 , now £35.00

Could you update your workout wardrobe? If so, this stretchy sweatshirt would provide you with a new flexible layer for when you want to get moving. The full zip allows you to open it up if your workout is getting heated, and the chic colour is ideal for matching with other workout gear. It’s at an absolute steal of a price, too! View Deal

Sunblock Dynamic Pant, was £125.00 , now £63.00

A problem with using standard leggings for sports such as sailing is that they offer little protection for your seat and knees, meaning you’ll likely pick up some bruises. The Sunblock Pant combats this with extra tough fabric in these areas, giving you padding to make the sailing experience much more comfortable. And at that price, the leggings are worth it to make your trip less achy. View Deal

Please keep checking back with Yachting World over the coming days, as we’ll be scouring the web for the best discounts and deals in the run-up to Black Friday.