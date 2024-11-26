Early Black Friday Garmin watch deals for sailors – Save $454.99

Black Friday has become Black Week and big name brands can be seen offering some great early discounts. We're keeping our eye out for all the best Black Friday Garmin watch deals for sailors

Whenever Black Friday rolls around, one of the most popular bits of boating kit people search for are Garmin watches. You do have to be a little careful when buying a Garmin smartwatch for a sailor as they are not all suitable.

I’ve been trawling through the Black Friday sales pages to try to find the best Black Friday Garmin watch deals for sailors and boaters. I wear a Garmin Quatix 7 daily and I love it so much that I am always on the look out for great deals for friends and family. Here’s some deals on Garmin watches ahead of Black Friday.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Early Black Friday Garmin Watch deals for sailors – UK