Early Black Friday Garmin watch deals for sailors – Save $454.99

Black Friday has become Black Week and big name brands can be seen offering some great early discounts. We're keeping our eye out for all the best Black Friday Garmin watch deals for sailors
Whenever Black Friday rolls around, one of the most popular bits of boating kit people search for are Garmin watches. You do have to be a little careful when buying a Garmin smartwatch for a sailor as they are not all suitable.
I’ve been trawling through the Black Friday sales pages to try to find the best Black Friday Garmin watch deals for sailors and boaters. I wear a Garmin Quatix 7 daily and I love it so much that I am always on the look out for great deals for friends and family. Here’s some deals on Garmin watches ahead of Black Friday.
Early Black Friday Garmin Watch deals for sailors – UK
Garmin – Fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar GPS, 47mm,
Multisport Smartwatch, Grey/Black
Save £269.01
Was
£739.00
Now £469.99 at John Lewis
The fenix 7 is very much like the Quatix 7, the only difference is the labelling of the buttons. It’s a fantastic watch and this is a seriously good deal from John Lewis in the UK.
Early Black Friday Garmin Watch deals for sailors – US
Garmin Epix Gen 2: save 51%
Save $454.99
Was:
$899.99
Now: $445.00
This is the lowest price I’ve seen on the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2. The Epix, Fenix and Quatix (see how they all have an X factor?) are all top of the range Garmin watches. They’re all blooming excellent. There’s a new model out so there’s some excellent deals to be found right now.
