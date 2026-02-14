Catastrophic crash at SailGP Auckland leaves two sailors injured, racing abandoned

Racing was abandoned at the Auckland SailGP event today after a horrific crash between the New Zealand Black Foils SailGP Team and DS Automobiles SailGP Team France. Two sailors, Louis Sinclair (NZL) and Manon Audinet (FRA), were taken to hospital for their injuries but are reported as stable

Two sailors were reported as stable after being treated for injuries sustained during a serious crash between the Black Foils SailGP Team, helmed by Peter Burling, and DS Automobiles SailGP Team France, helmed by Quentin Delapierre shortly after the start of Race 3 at the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Auckland today.

Racing in strong, gusty winds on a tight course off the New Zealand city shoreline, the 13 F50s lined up for their third start of the day in a building offshore breeze.

On the first reaching leg from the start to the Mark 1 turning mark, the Black Foils F50 appeared to ride high, losing rudder grip and skidding sideways to leeward, before then spinning up into the wind, effectively stopping dead, broadside to and immediately in front of the French team.

French skipper Delapierre appeared to try and take avoiding action, but with just split seconds to react their port hull violently slammed into and across the New Zealand starboard hull and cockpit, where the majority of crew were positioned.

Sailors from the French team could be seen immediately running across the boat to check on the Kiwi crew, while rescue RIBs powered towards the scene.

The live broadcast captured the moment, and some shocking onboard camera perspectives (race 3 starts around 51 minutes):

All sailors were swiftly accounted for, but it was reported that two sailors had suffered injuries and were being taken for treatment, with their condition reported as stable.

The Black Foils team later confirmed that grinder Louis Sinclair had suffered compound fractures to both legs during the incident.

The team statement said: “Sinclair is receiving treatment for compound fractures to both legs but is in a stable condition. Thank you to all of the messages of support since the incident, special thank yout o all of the medical staff involved in the response to the crash and subsequent treatment of al the athletes involved.”

The French team also confirmed that Manon Audinet had also been taken to hospital. Their statement explained: “At the moment of impact, Manon Audinet, positioned leeward while preparing for a gybe, was violently thrown forward inside her cockpit, resulting in the breakage of the F50 steering wheel.

“She was immediately attended to by the SailGP medical team before being transported to AUckland Hospital for further examinations. These assessments are intended to rule out any major injury, particularly in the abdominal area, which was most exposed during the impact. She is currently being kept under observation.”

Speaking shortly after arriving onshore, DS Team France driver Quentin Delapierre told waiting reporters: “On the incident itself, I can’t really say anything. Everything happened so quickly – it’s still super cloudy in my head and I haven’t reviewed the footage or spoken to the umpires.

“I think both teams are OK. I want to give my thoughts to the New Zealand team and also to my teammates – this was tough for everyone on both teams. I believe we’ll find some solutions to make sure we never see this kind of thing happen again.”

There had been plenty of build-up surrounding the potentially testing conditions the SailGP sailors would face in Auckland, with strong winds resulting in the cancellation of practice day yesterday, and a full fleet of 13 F50s lining up on one of the tightest and most spectacular race tracks on the circuit.

And so it proved, with strong, gusty winds barrelling across the course. On the first leg of Race 3, the boats were power reaching at over 93kmph, or 50 knots, and many sailors reported afterwards that the wind was both shifty and gusty.

Tom Slingsby, skipper of the Australian BONDS Flying Roos, said afterwards: ““It was a very tricky race course.”

“That wind direction is the one here that doesn’t leave much space, so we knew it was going to be tight. Coming into the first mark, you’re getting hit by a lot of bullets of wind and then it goes light, and it’s hard to read the breeze across the track.

“It was fun racing when everything was going well, but then you’re just trying to stay out of trouble and get the best result you can.”

Both boats were severely damaged in the impact, the Black Foils F50 dismasting afterwards, with both a hull and crossbeam apparently smashed, while the port bow of the French boat was sliced off in the collision.

We wish all sailors involved a speedy recovery.