Best Black Friday Walmart boating deals: I’m surprised by these huge discounts!

With deals popping up already for Black Friday, I've found some of the best Best Black Friday Walmart boating deals, including massive bargains on kayaks, VHF radios, and pocket knives.
Black Friday 2024 is on its way, and Amazon is not the only place to go bargain hunting. Increasingly, Black Friday Walmart boating deals have been impressive and have allowed shoppers to land some real bargains.
Unfortunately for our UK readers, the Black Friday Walmart boating deals are only available in the US, so those on the hunt for Black Friday boating deals can check our main hub page.
It’s no secret that in recent years, big retailers have used various shady tactics to make discounts falsely seem better or sell old stock. Our team spends the whole of Black Friday and the week before price checking and monitoring deals pricing to ensure they’re genuine. We do a lot of gear testing, led by our experienced Tech Editor, Fox Morgan, to find the best Walmart deals.
Even though we are still a little way off the big day itself, we’ve already found some good deals on Black Friday dry bags and Black Friday paddleboards, and there will undoubtably be plenty more to come.
All prices were correct when I last checked this guide on Tuesday, 26th November.
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
QUICK LINKS
- Amazon: The home of Black Friday deals
- West Marine: Deals page
- Decathlon: Watersports deal page
- Bass Pro Shop: Boating deals page
- Walmart: Watersports page
- Gael Force Marine: UK Chandlery
Best Black Friday Walmart boating deals US
Standard Horizon HX890 VHF handheld radio was $
279.99, n0w $232.99
With features like a large screen, built-in GPS receiver and DSC capability and great battery life, it’s easy to see why this is one of our Tech Editor Fox Morgan’s top VHS choices. In fact, Fox gave it a full five-star rating.
She said, ‘Overall the Standard Horizon HX890 handheld VHF is well laid out and easy to operate. The menu is easy to navigate and the Emergency distress button is easy to locate on the rear and can be activated single handed.
‘I got 27 hours from this on standby monitoring VTS ch12 in a busy Southampton shipping port and the clarity of the speaker even when turned up to max, though not the loudest in our test group, was excellent.’
Isle Switch Hybrid Kayak Stand-up Paddleboard, was $
995.00, n0w $695.00
Digital Editor and tester Toby Heppell said, ‘I’ve tested this boat over 2024, so I can vouch for the build quality. It’s neither the best paddleboard nor the best kayak on the market, but there’s nothing out there I’ve tested that does as good a job of both together.’
Intex Explorer K2 2-person inflatable kayak set with oars and pump was $
179.89, n0w $125.75
Our yachting journalist Drew Maglio tested a similar kayak by Intex, saying, ‘Both streamlined and stable, I have kayaked the Challenger K2 with another paddler up to 2.5 miles to two offshore islands in the Florida Keys on one occasion.
‘While these are far from turbid waters, it does demonstrate how capable the Challenger K2 is, as the inflatable kayak kept pace with multiple two-occupant plastic rental kayaks while also being much more stable and forgiving than its rigid counterpart.’
At the time of writing, this 2-person kayak has an average 4.4 star rating across 405 reviews.
Victorinox 18 Function Pocket Knife, was $
79.95, n0w $55.00
While we haven’t tested this particular pocket knife, our Tech Editor, Fox Morgan, has tested the similar Victorinox Skipper Pro and loves it. She said, ‘This Victorinox has been by my side for years and got me out of some scrapes as well as helped me to fix a few things on the go.’ She added, ‘Probably the best knife I ever used on a boat and a gift that keeps on giving from my dad years ago.’
Wetsuit waterproof changing mat and bag, was $
3.89, n0w $3.49
Although we haven’t tested this specific waterproof changing mat, we have tried similar ones, which held up well. You can pull this mat into a bag big enough to store wet swimwear to prevent your other items from becoming wet. It is a handy bargain for an outdoor swimming session.
Black Friday Walmart boating deals 2024: Everything you need to know
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is the biggest online shopping event of the year, and huge discounts are available on a wide variety of boating products.
Many boaters use it as an opportunity to kickstart their Christmas shopping. You can pick up some of the best Christmas gifts for sailors for a bargain.
When is Black Friday 2024?
Black Friday 2024 is officially Friday, November 29, but most major retailers will offer Black Friday deals throughout November, including Cyber Monday (December 2).
What about boating magazines?
Yachting World and its sister titles, Yachting Monthly, Motor Boat & Yachting and Practical Boat Owner, will all be included in the Magazines Direct Black Friday sale. Full details will be available on magazinesdirect.com.
How to get the best Walmart deals for Black Friday
- Make a shopping list in advance. You can get distracted by all the “amazing deals” and not find what you want.
- Take your time and shop slowly.
- Cross-check prices across multiple websites. Do your homework and check those prices at more than one location.
- Please keep checking back with Yachting World, as we regularly update our guides to the best deals.
- Download a price comparison app on your phone, such as Price Runner or Price Spy. These apps take some of the guesswork out of the bargain hunt.
- Remember: There’s always another day to find a good deal. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, with a bit of patience, you will probably find the deal later.
Please keep checking back with Yachting World over the coming days, as we’ll be scouring the web for the best discounts and deals in the run-up to Black Friday.