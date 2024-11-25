Best Black Friday Walmart boating deals: I’m surprised by these huge discounts!

With deals popping up already for Black Friday, I've found some of the best Best Black Friday Walmart boating deals, including massive bargains on kayaks, VHF radios, and pocket knives.



Black Friday 2024 is on its way, and Amazon is not the only place to go bargain hunting. Increasingly, Black Friday Walmart boating deals have been impressive and have allowed shoppers to land some real bargains.

Unfortunately for our UK readers, the Black Friday Walmart boating deals are only available in the US, so those on the hunt for Black Friday boating deals can check our main hub page.

It’s no secret that in recent years, big retailers have used various shady tactics to make discounts falsely seem better or sell old stock. Our team spends the whole of Black Friday and the week before price checking and monitoring deals pricing to ensure they’re genuine. We do a lot of gear testing, led by our experienced Tech Editor, Fox Morgan, to find the best Walmart deals.

Even though we are still a little way off the big day itself, we’ve already found some good deals on Black Friday dry bags and Black Friday paddleboards, and there will undoubtably be plenty more to come.

All prices were correct when I last checked this guide on Tuesday, 26th November.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Best Black Friday Walmart boating deals US