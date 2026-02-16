Aussies win Auckland SailGP as injuries overshadow racing

Australia wins SailGP, Auckland, but heavy crashes and serious injuries to Louis Sinclair and Manon Audinet on the opening day overshadow the racing

Tom Slingsby and his Australian team claimed victory at the ITM New Zealand SailGP this weekend, though the event was defined more by a violent opening-day collision than the final results.

The Australians secured their second consecutive win on the Waitematā Harbour, managing a rain-soaked final against Emirates GBR and Spain. However, the racing took a backseat to the fallout from a high-speed crash between the New Zealand and French F50s that left two athletes hospitalised.

Serious Injuries Confirmed

The collision occurred during the first leg of Race 3 on Saturday. Organisers have confirmed that Black Foils grinder Louis Sinclair sustained compound fractures to both legs and remains in stable condition.

DS Automobiles Team France strategist Manon Audinet was also injured after being thrown forward into the steering wheel. As of Monday morning (UK time) she was being assessed for abdominal injuries. Both teams were forced to withdraw from the event due to significant structural damage to their boats.

Tactical Shifts in High Winds

Following the crash and a forecast for heavier gusts, officials moved to a “split-fleet” format for the first time. The 11 teams were divided into two groups to provide more space on the water.

Despite the safety measures, the conditions remained punishing. 25 knot gusts pushed the boats and crews hard. Great Britain’s Dylan Fletcher commented on the intensity of the day after racing mentioning “some pretty loose moments” as teams struggled to maintain control in the rising breeze.

The Final Results

In the three-boat final, the Spanish team Los Gallos led early after a clean start. However, Slingsby’s Australians found an opening at the top mark to take the lead. A late move by Emirates GBR allowed them to overtake Spain on the line for second place, but they couldn’t close the gap on the Australians.

The result leaves Australia and Emirates GBR tied at the top of the overall season standings with 17 points each.

