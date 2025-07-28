Rolex Fastnet Race: SVR-Lazartigue first to finish after 35-knot run home

The Ultime SVR-Lazartigue is first to finish in the 2025 Rolex Fastnet Race, winning multihull line honours after a blistering run back from the Fastnet Rock. We catch up with Tom Laperche, Armel Le Cléac'h, Pete Burling and Sam Goodchild at the finish



The first boat to finish the 2025 Rolex Fastnet Race is the Ultime SVR-Lazartigue, which won multihull line honours this morning, Monday 28 July, crossing the line at 0438 (BST) this morning after 1 day, 17 hours, 18 minutes and 4 seconds of racing.

Less than hour later, at 0523, Banque Populaire XI, skippered by Armel Le Cléac’h, finished in second.

On the dock in Cherbourg, the two crews were visibly drained, the race having been both mentally taxing and physically demanding for the six and seven-man teams on the 100ft trimarans.

“I think all of us are quite tired from grinding with a lot of manoeuvres,” said Kiwi America’s Cup helmsman Pete Burling, who had joined SVR-Lazartigue for the race, with typical understatement.

“Everything is obviously quite big as well. It takes a lot of work, but it was an awesome ride.”

SVR-Lazartigue Fastnet double winner

For SVR-Lazartigue this is an impressive back-to-back victory, having also taken line honours in 2023.

This year’s team was made up of co-skippers Tom Laperche and Franck Cammas, sailing with Amélie Grassi, Antoine Gautier, Emilien Lavigne, as well as Burling.

In 2023 the blue foiling trimaran set a new course record of 1 day, 8 hours, 38 minutes, and 27 seconds. This year conditions were considerably slower, and even the foiling Ultimes were – relatively speaking at least – crawling upwind at sub-10 knots on the approach to the Fastnet Rock.

However, once the Ultimes rounded the Fastnet Rock – SVR-Lazartigue at 1622 (BST) on Sunday 27 July, second-placed Banque Populaire XI just over an hour later – they were able to hit warp speed, immediately bearing away at speeds of 35-37 knots.

First home in record fleet

Four Ultime trimarans were among the 444 boats which made up a record sized fleet to start the 2025 Rolex Fastnet Race on Saturday, 26 July.

With a larger than ever fleet, and a start area packed with spectator craft, negotiating a safe exit of the Solent was critical.

“Franck and Tom did a really good job getting us to the start line nicely. We didn’t have too many boats to interact with on the way out to Solent, but a lot of tacks,” explained Burling.

“Everything takes a lot of energy to do. We peeled from J1 to J2 to make the tacks a little bit easier and then had a really good trip out.”

“I didn’t count, but we did lots of manoeuvres,” recalls Laperche. “A lot of tacks, lots of board up, board down, foils, sail changes too.

“In the Solent, we only have, I don’t know, seven minutes between two tacks. We are six onboard and with a very good crew, so it was okay. But one tack is at least 10 minutes.”

2025 Fastnet Multihull winner

SVR-Lazartigue got the best start of the giant multihulls, though it was the smaller MOD70 Argo who initially led out past the Needles. Approaching Lyme Bay on the first evening, by taking a more inshore line SVR Lazartigue claimed the advantage, didn’t relinquish it.

“We took a good decision to go to the shore, to go close to the England Coast,” explained Laperche. “So we managed to cross on starboard with the north-west wind in front of [Banque Populaire].

“We took a small advantage at this time and after that we managed to stay in front. It was difficult because for the longer [run] coming back from Fastnet to Scillies, the wind was better for them, stronger behind. So they came back, they reduced the gap.”

After the TSS (Traffic Separation Scheme) at the Scilly Isles, the Ultime fleet headed north, sailing east of the rhumb-line in order to play the angles for optimum speed, before the final upwind approach to the Fastnet Rock.

After flying around the Rock in a building north-westerly, with flat seas, yesterday afternoon the leading multihulls again able to speed.

“The trip back, really showed what these boats can do. The average speed would have been 30, 35 knots, something like that. Yeah, it was really good fun and cool,” said Burling.

“We had between 15 to 20 knots, very flat water – like we don’t see every day. And the boat flying at 35 knots!” commented Laperche.

Second boat home

Second placed Banque Populaire XI, skippered by Armel Le Cléac’h, chased hard – splitting away from SVR-Lazartigue to round to the north of Alderney on the final approach to the finish. But in the end, Banque Populaire XI finished 45 minutes behind.

“After a light wind start in the Solent – with way too many boats around for these things! – we managed to get out unscathed,” said Sam Goodhild, who’d joined the Banque Populaire XI crew for the race.

“And then as we left the Solent, I did my first upwind flight, going 30 knots upwind at 50 true, which I didn’t think was actually possible!

“Then we made the big mistake of the race. After Portland, we went offshore and paid hard to the boats that were inshore and basically played catch up from there on in. We had light winds all the way across Celtic Sea with some nasty clouds stopping us. And then a lovely run all the way home going 35 knots average since the Rock.

“The run back was great. I was driving last night when the sun was going down. They’re just amazing boats to drive when you get them all locked in and going – it takes a lot of winding to get there! – but once you’re there, it’s good fun and you’re going 35 plus knots downwind. I think we were over 40 at one stage on a reach.

“So, a good race. Good fun. A shame we lost so much in Lyme Bay, but that’s the game. And well done to SVR,” Goodchild added.

Third was Actual Ultim 4, with Sodebo fourth to cross the finish line.