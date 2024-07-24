Watch: Is this the boat to end 170 years of British America’s Cup hurt?

Helen Fretter, editor of Yachting World, explores the details behind the British America's Cup boat alongside Thomas Tison, a seasoned naval architect and America's Cup designer

The pursuit of the America’s Cup, the pinnacle of competitive sailing, has long been a storied journey for Britain. With over 170 years since the inaugural race, the British have faced numerous challenges yet have never clinched the coveted trophy. This time, the tides might be changing with the launch of Britannia by INEOS Team UK, a design that embodies cutting-edge technology and collaboration.

At the heart of Britannia’s design lies a meticulous approach to hydrodynamics and aerodynamics, aiming to optimise performance in the challenging conditions of the America’s Cup. Tison explains that the design team has focused on achieving a low flight height, ensuring the boat ‘kisses the water’ to reduce drag and enhance speed. The balance between the vertical and horizontal components of the foils is fine-tuned to maintain optimal lift and minimise resistance, a concept drawn from advanced computational fluid dynamics (CFD) tools.

One of the standout features of Britannia is its close collaboration with Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team. This partnership brings together the precision engineering and high-performance insights of F1 racing into the realm of yacht design.

Article continues below…

Tison highlights that the integration of F1 technologies, such as sophisticated aerodynamics and structural engineering tools, has revolutionised their approach. The design and engineering teams from both disciplines have exchanged knowledge to create a yacht that leverages the best of both worlds, particularly in terms of fluid dynamics and material sciences.

The design philosophy extends to the boat’s control systems, which have been optimised for both manual and automated adjustments. The system allows for dynamic adjustments of the foil angles and sail positions in response to real-time conditions, enhancing the boat’s agility and performance. Tison notes that such advancements are essential for gaining a competitive edge, especially when fractions of a second can determine the outcome of a race.

Britannia’s sleek and purposeful lines reflect its dual focus on speed and stability. The boat’s architecture is described as muscular yet graceful, embodying a blend of power and elegance. The hull’s design has been crafted to reduce drag while maximising lift, a testament to the rigorous engineering process behind it. The collaboration with Mercedes has also led to innovations in the materials used, ensuring that Britannia is not only fast but also robust and reliable.

As the British team prepares for the upcoming races in Barcelona later in 2024, the sense of anticipation and expectation is palpable. The extensive testing and iterative design improvements suggest that Britannia has the potential to perform exceptionally well. While there are always uncertainties in competitive sailing, the combination of advanced technology, strategic partnerships, and the experience of the INEOS Team UK positions them as formidable contenders.

In summary, Britannia represents a significant leap forward in yacht design, blending traditional sailing expertise with cutting-edge innovations from the world of Formula One. As the competition heats up, all eyes will be on whether this state-of-the-art boat can finally bring the America’s Cup back to Britain. With Sir Ben Ainslie at the helm and a dedicated team, the journey towards reclaiming the trophy is more hopeful than ever.

If you enjoyed this….