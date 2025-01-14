New SJ66: A classic concept with a contemporary profile

The new SJ66 promises to be a gorgeous spirit of tradition yacht, with crisp classic lines, a stiff and lightweight timber/epoxy construction, and a contemporary underwater profile and sail plan.

Stephen Jones and Jonty Sherwill, the two names behind the SJ66 concept, need little introduction and have collaborated on numerous projects across several decades, including the Starlight 35, 38 and 46, SJ320, Rustler 42, and most notably the Prima 38 One Design that won the BMF Yacht of Year in 1998. More recently Jones has combined contemporary yacht design knowledge with traditional shapes in boats such as the Rustler 33 and Mystery 35, as well as his own 46ft spirit of tradition yacht Meteor.

Jones says the design for the SJ66, “…evokes the Metre Boat style with sleek proportions and long overhangs.” He points out that with modern timber/epoxy construction using “the now near-ubiquitous strip cedar plank and diagonal hardwood over laminated frames,” the hull shape offers the advantage of a light displacement-to-length ratio and can be combined with a non-overlapping carbon rig for ease of handling.

The interior has been refined, proportioned and detailed by Sherwill and offers headroom of 6ft 3in even under the flush foredeck.

Final detail of styling can be determined by owners, with possibilities including a retroussé transom or counter stern. The coachroof is kept to a minimum and unashamedly traditional profile to complement the hull, but the cockpit can have twin or single wheels and features comfortable seating with deep backrests and none of the poor ergonomics of older classic yachts.

Jones says the duo can apply the same concepts, combining fine aesthetics and thoroughbred sailing pleasure to a range of yachts from 45-70ft.

SJ66 Specifications:

LOA 20.2m 66ft 2in

Beam 4.24m 13ft 10in

Draught 3.23m 10ft 7in (max for race version)

Displacement: 18,149kg 40,000lb

Price: TBA

Contact details: sherwilldesign.com

