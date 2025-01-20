Eagle 46 First Look: Elegant design with eco-friendly features

Hoek Design is a long-standing master in this field, and the Eagle 46, which was unveiled by Leonardo Yachts at Cannes in September, is unlikely to disappoint.

The Eagle 46’s elegant and timeless lines feature very long overhangs, but there are state-of-the-art appendages under the water and a powerful sloop rig. The deck layout is set up for easy single-handed sailing and there’s a large cockpit for family and friends to enjoy.

EcoDeck, a recyclable and sustainable material crafted from renewable, solvent-free resins, is used for the deck surface while flush hatches enhance the boat’s aesthetic appeal.

Below decks there’s enough accommodation to spend a few days on board, including a double berth in the forecabin, a pair of 2m-long settees in the saloon, well-appointed galley, heads/shower compartment and a large quarter berth.

Production of the Eagle 46 is semi-custom, based on two core versions of the boat. The Carbon Edition has a Corecell carbon hull and deck, plus carbon mast and boom and North 3Di Endurance sails. The Vinylester Edition has a Vinylester vacuum-infused hull, aluminium rig, and North NPC Cross-Cut Nordac sails.

Eagle 46 Specifications

LOA: 14.26m 46ft 9in

LWL: 9.39m 30ft 10in

Beam: 3.03m 9ft 11in

Draught: 2.25m 7ft 5in

Displacement (carbon edition): 7,500kg 16,540lb

Base price: €725,000 ex VAT

Contact details: leonardoyachts.com

