Focus in on these FANTASTIC STEINER Binoculars for Black Friday

These Steiners are the Crème de la crème of the waterproof binocular world for boating, let me show what deals I've found on these awesome optics

Steiner Optics are without doubt some of the very best you can get for boaters and navigating on water.

They perform and continue to perform year after year. I’ve been using a pair that were gifted to me, for nearly 10 years. They’re still one of my favorite things onboard my sail boat.

These are without doubt one of the best bits of optical kit and to find a good deal on them this Black Friday is a real treat I am happy to share with you. Steiner binoculars like these aren’t really discounted by much or very often, so when you see up to 26% off, that’s frankly as good as it gets.

SAVE 26%

NOW reduced to $449 List Price: $609.99

I own a pair of these and I LOVE THEM so much I never stop going on about them to anyone who is near enough to listen. You can read what I have to say about mine in my long term review. Best Binoculars for boating – Tested – Steiner Navigator Pro 7×50

They might be an older model, surpassed by the newer model I’ve listed at the bottom, but in terms of fantastic value for money, I know nothing better right now during Black Friday.

Steiner 7×50 Navigator Pro Binoculars with 7X Magnification, High Contrast Optics, Floating Prism System, Sports-Auto Focus, Delivers Excellent Image Clarity, with Compass

SAVE 15%

NOW reduced to $1402.49 List Price: $1649.99

Steiner Commanders sit right at the top of the top of the best marine binoculars, in my opinon. I know no other binocular affordable to mortals and yet these are still not pocket money. You do get what you pay for though and these will last a lifetime. I think value per use is perhaps what we should consider when buying a high quality set of optics. I’m not sure you’ll get better value than these.

If I had the money, (sadly I don’t right now) then these would be at the top of my shopping list. Stupendously good.

SAVE 15%

NOW reduced to $684.24 List Price: $804.99

A model replacement for the earlier Steiner Navigators I’ve listed above, these are also blinking marvelous. These fall in cost terms at least, between the early model of Navigators and the Commanders. These new model Steiner Navigator pro aren’t often on sale or discounted, certainly not by much as these are not something Steiner change often. At a little more than the old model, you pays your money and you get a small upgrade from those. A smoother form factor with fewer angles. But you get the same fantastic after care service and optical quality. SO, whatever your budget, there’s probably a set of Steiners for you.

Steiner Navigator 7×50 Binoculars – Magnification 7X – High Contrast Optics – Floating Prism System – Sports-Auto Focus – Delivers Excellent Image Clarity, Navy Blue with Compass (2343, New Version)

