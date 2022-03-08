These Steiner Navigator Pro 7x50 binoculars have been used (maybe slightly abused) for the past six years and have earned a 5 star review for being highly recommended as some of the best binoculars for boating. The Steiners feel a bit like the Swiss army knife of binoculars, though that may be overstating their purpose a little.

These Steiner Navigator Pro 7×50 binoculars have been used (maybe slightly abused) for the past six years onboard my Dehler 36. I sail and race solo or double handed but take non-sailing friends and guests onboard throughout the year. These binoculars have been used for everything. I mean everything! They’ve been used to line up a racing mark and a bearing to a finish mark on a longer race, they’ve been used for general pilotage too. They’ve also been used by friends who want to learn to take multipoint fixes and plot them on a chart as practice for Day Skipper qualifications, and they’ve been used by friends and their children to spot local wildlife at anchor and trails up coastlines for exploration later on land. They’re without doubt some of the best binoculars for boating.

Steiner Navigator Pro 7×50 Compass Binoculars

Price: £399 / $419

They come with a basic padded strap (although some sub-par metal rings on that strap went rusty within a couple of years) and a decent padded bag. Although the zip on the bag has also gone fuzzy and needed a bit of persuasion to move recently. The padded bag has a detachable shoulder strap which is really handy for securing them to a pole, as I do on my boat. I just wind the strap around the pole a few times then reattach it. The binoculars are then stowed safely within easy reach of the companionway.

The antiglare coating on the lenses appears to work pretty well, I’ve never struggled with any kind of sun spots or glare. As they are so bright they are still easy to use at night for identifying shipping and distant lights, again, without halos, reflections or visual artifacts.

They’re robust too, as I may have accidentally dropped them and knocked them about generally and they’re still as good as new. They might not look clean and box fresh in the pictures I’ve provided, but the optics are absolutely tip-top.

The lens caps are captive which means you’ll never lose them, but as a tradeoff you do have to deal with a couple of rubber flaps bouncing and clanging around in a strong breeze. For the type of abuse I have given them , it’s probably a good idea that they’re attached.

The individual eye adjustment is quick and easy and with just the right amount of friction that avoids them resetting themselves or turning by accident.

Steiner have launched some new models of the Navigator (which we will be reviewing as soon as we can get hold of a pair), but these are still available to buy at the time of writing this review. In which case you may well pick up a bargain. I highly recommend these as the best binoculars for boating, whether you’re a sailor, a motorboater or anyone out on the water. They’re available without a compass too.

