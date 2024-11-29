This Black Friday Isle Switch paddleboard transforms into a kayak- more value for less money!

Even at full price, this hybrid paddleboard/kayak is worth the money, so with £300 off, it's excellent value.

The Black Friday paddleboard sale is in full swing, and I’ve already spotted some excellent paddleboard deals. My favourite is the Isle Switch Kayak/stand-up paddleboard hybrid, which is £300 off, so you can get on the water at a fraction of the original price.

The Isle Switch is a paddleboard you can convert into a kayak, so it’s ideal if you want to save money on not buying a product for each activity. I love a multipurpose bargain, so the Isle Switch fits the bill. ‘When designing the Switch, we wanted to maximise versatility without sacrificing stability or performance for both sit-on-top kayak and stand-up paddleboard use,’ explained Isle’s VP of Product Jimmy Blakeney.

Digital Editor and tester Toby Heppell said, ‘I’ve tested this boat over 2024, so I can vouch for the build quality. It’s neither the best paddleboard nor the best kayak on the market, but there’s nothing out there I’ve tested that does as good a job of both together.’

Isle Switch Hybrid Kayak Stand-up Paddleboard, was $ 995.00 , now $695.00

Even at full price, this hybrid paddleboard kayak is worth the money, so with £300 off, its great value. You can set the kayak up for solo or tandem use, a great feature! With reinforced grab handles, you can tie it up at a dock for getting on and off easily. View Deal The 6-point front bungee allows you to take extras along with you so that you’re not left struggling down the beach. You can quickly add essentials like sunglasses, snacks, and lifejackets. Designer Blakeney said, “The Switch is an absolutely terrific paddleboard, but we spent just as much time designing the seat and foot brace for all-day comfort, support, and adjustability. Best of all it gives paddlers the freedom to customize and configure their set-up to match how they choose to spend time on the water on any particular day.”

