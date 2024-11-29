I spotted this cosy Black Friday Musto deal for a quilted jacket, perfect for your Christmas market browsing

50% off for a quality Black Friday Musto jacket to keep warm outside this winter.

The Black Friday Musto sale is in full swing, and I’ve already spotted some excellent deals. My favourite is the Women’s Marina Long Quilted Jacket, which is 50% off, so you can get cosy at a fraction of the original price.

Now that we’re firmly into cold November weather, I’m packing on the layers before going outside. However, while walking around an outdoor Christmas market yesterday evening, I wished I’d got even more protection from the chill. The long quilted jacket from Musto would have been a welcome addition as I was umming and ahhing over felted decorations while my exhales turned into grey mist.

If you could do with more comfort this festive season, this jacket, at £125 off, has blowable insulation aplenty. It’s made to block out those frosty temperatures while you browse some wooden sheds filled with baubles. It’s also shower-resistant, so whether you’re commuting to work, dropping the kids off at school, or going for a winter walk, this jacket would be a cosy addition.

Women’s Marina Long Quilted Jacket, was £250.00 , now £125.00

This long quilted jacket comes in navy, black, or maroon, so you can take your pick to suit your style. Its great quality and that huge discount means is more than worth the money. The insulated hood is ideal if you don’t want a hat to mess up your hair and it even has hidden adjustment cords for keeping the wind from reaching your ears. View Deal

I love that it has a classic regular fit that isn’t super-tailored at the waist, so you can easily wear layers under it for added warmth. It has an inner chest pocket for storing your valuables so you don’t have to worry about your phone slipping out a side pocket while you’re on the move. The big hand pockets are still there for warming up cold knuckles, though!

When you’re done wearing the coat, there’s even an internal hanging loop, so you won’t have to clog up hooks by hanging it from the insulated hood. This coat has a well-thought-out design and is worth picking up while you can.

