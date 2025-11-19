Black Friday Sailing and Boating Deals 2025

Black Friday is nearly upon us again and the deals are rolling in already! To save you shopping around, we'll be picking out the best Black Friday boating deals

Black Friday starts earlier every year and the first Black Friday offers emails started arriving in my inbox weeks ago.

To save you shopping around, we’ll be picking out the best Black Friday boating deals available from across the big brands and niche retailers once again this year as we sort the great deals from the… less great deals.

Let’s not beat about the bush here, Black Friday has gone from being a weekend of genuinely impressive offers, to several weeks of so-called sales where prices are artificially slashed, or companies offload old stock.

But even though this is the case, there are still plenty of genuinely good deals out there to grab – you just need to sort through a lot more rubbish to find them.

Our team spends the weeks building up to Black Friday, and the weekend itself, price checking and monitoring all deal pricing to make sure they’re genuine deals using a variety of tools.

We do a huge amount of gear testing ourselves, lead by our experienced editorial teams, so we know a good Black Friday boating deal when we see one.

In previous years major marine retailers such as Gael Force Marine, West Marine and Helly Hansen have been running some very attractive offers and have usually had the best Black Friday Deals for sailors that we could find. But we will also trawl through big brands like Amazon, Walmart and Decathlon to pick out some of the best Black Friday boating deals there too.

Even though we are still a little way off the big day itself, there are already a few Black Friday boating deals to be found and, no doubt there will be plenty more to come, so watch this space…

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday is globally recognised as the retail calendar’s premier savings event, marking the moment merchants worldwide dramatically lower prices on gear, accessories, and electronics to kickstart the holiday shopping season. It’s the optimal time to secure those essential boating deals.

The event’s date shifts annually, yet it consistently docks on the Friday following the US Thanksgiving holiday. In 2025, be ready for the rush on Friday, November 28th.

While it began as a traditional in-store frenzy across the United States, Black Friday has overwhelmingly charted a course online. Major global players like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target now fiercely compete with dedicated marine sites to offer deep discounts on everything from navigation electronics to sailing gear.

The UK, spotting the significant sales potential, joined the phenomenon around 2014, with retailers like John Lewis, Argos, and Currys embracing the spectacle. This discount day has since evolved into a true global fixture, eagerly anticipated by sailors and shoppers in countries across Asia, South America, Europe, and Australia.