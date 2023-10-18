The Best Musto sailing jacket for your time at sea

Whether you're an experienced sailor or new to the sport, a high-quality sailing jacket is essential for your comfort and safety on the water. Musto is renowned for its performance-oriented sailing gear. Here's my top 12 choices of the best Musto sailing jackets for all types of boating activity.

Cold or damp conditions should never get in the way of your next adventure. Drifting across the Amalfi Coast, roaming Lake Michigan or exploring the Scottish Highlands should be enjoyed on deck. Whatever the weather, the best Musto sailing jacket will ensure you make the most of your time at sea.

Featuring cutting-edge innovation, Musto claims to be the world’s leading sailing brand and for good reason. The range of men’s sailing jackets can withstand even the harshest weather, which is exactly what you need if you’re caught in a storm on the water.

Best Musto sailing jackets at a glance – Editor’s top choices

Best Musto sailing jacket for inshore – Musto LPX jacket for men and women

Best Musto sailing jacket for offshore – Musto BR2 Offshore Jacket for men and women

Best Musto top spec ocean sailing jacket – Musto HPX Ocean Jacket

Why choose a Musto jacket?

Did you know that GORE-TEX technology is used in the range of Musto men’s and women’s sailing waterproof jackets? The durable water-repellent coats are also windproof and breathable, which is a brilliant benefit when you’re required to battle the elements.

The British manufacturer states that it has tested products in the lab and to the extreme in the world’s most hostile environments. Here at Yachting World, we appreciate that Musto jackets don’t compromise on the design for features and that the garments are comfortable. And as your friendly tech editor and boating fanatic for over 40 years, I’ve worn just about every one of these jackets at some time or another.

Musto BR1 Inshore Sailing Jacket

Specifications: BR1 fabric, waterproof, windproof, adjustable hood, and fleece lining.

Reasons to buy: It is an extremely comfortable and well-made jacket. The men’s and women’s jackets offer the same features.

Reasons to avoid: This is an inshore jacket rather than a coastal one. We would not recommend using this option in stormy conditions.

On test, it was clear that the Musto’s BR1 inshore jacket is a lightweight choice, reflecting the fact that this is very much an inshore rather than a coastal jacket.

With no external storm flap, the jacket has a waterproof zip and internal storm flap, which keeps water out.

A fleece-lined mid-height collar contains a roll-away hood with a small peak, volume adjustment and side adjusters. We liked the hi-vis yellow detail on the collar.

There are just two external pockets with zip closures and fleece handwarmer linings.

The single cuffs are adjustable but lack inner cuffs. Inside, it was good to see two zipped chest pockets for keeping a phone and keys, and the jacket and hood have a simple mesh liner.

There is drawstring adjustment at the hem but not around the waist. Plus, you can purchase matching trousers. Discover more of the best sailing jackets and pants for boaters.

Musto WOMEN’S BR1 CHANNEL JACKET

Specifications: sizes 8-16, colours red, navy and black

Reasons to buy: It features a double storm flap, fluorescent hood and fleece-lined handwarmer pockets.

Reasons to avoid: At the pricier end for a waterproof jacket.

This classic cut ladies jacket forms a reliable outer layer that stays completely waterproof in persistent showers when sailing along the coast. The 2-way YKK front zip sits between double storm flaps for protection. Handwarmer pockets are lined with brushed fleece for comfort.

The two-layer fabric has a significantly higher level of water resistance than inshore products. The higher wet abrasion resistance means that the fabric stays drier for longer which is ideal for when you’re working out on the deck in the rain.

The articulated cut ensures freedom of movement and there’s a double storm flap, fluorescent hood and high fleece-lined collar.

There are also fleece hand warmer pockets, plus two cargo pockets, an internal zipped pocket and a sunglasses pocket. The reflective detailing shows up clearly at night and there are double waterproof cuffs.

Musto BR2 Offshore Sailing Jacket

Best Musto sailing jacket for offshore (for men)

Specifications: BR2 fabric, waterproof, breathable, articulated sleeves, and multiple pockets.

Reasons to Buy: Exceptional waterproofing, breathability, and durability make it ideal for offshore sailing.

Reasons to Avoid: Premium price may not suit occasional sailors.

The higher collar on this with the more substantial hood give away the fact that this jacket is designed for offshore sailing. A longer cut in the body means a good overlap between your waterproof pant or salopette and this jacket so you can move about easily without water getting in too easily.

The higher spume flap that covers the gap in the collar can be rolled away for stowage and the flap comes up high enough to cover the nose. The reflectors on shoulders and chest as well as on various piping sections on the collar and zip edges mean this jacket is designed to be seen in the dark. This Jacket is a good compromise between the lighter weight coastal jackets and the heavy weight ocean going jackets and for most people in most circumstances this jacket would see you through most conditions we would see on the most adventurous sailing season.

Musto WOMEN’S BR2 OFFSHORE JACKET 2.0

Best Musto sailing jacket for offshore (for women)

Specifications: sizes: 8-16 (UK sizes) colours: red, black, navy and Gold. Fabric: Musto’s proprietary BR2 fabric, which is designed to be waterproof, windproof, and highly breathable, adjustable cuffs and hem for a customized fit, reflectors for safer night sailing

Reasons to Buy: Exceptional waterproofing, breathability, and durability make it ideal for offshore sailing.

Reasons to Avoid: If you are a hard core gnarly sailor then this might not stand up to the rigors of daily use, all day every day 365. But for most people it’s totally fine.

What Musto has to say about their BR2 jackets: “This features Musto’s new hardcore ‘BR2 Performance’ fabric which not only offers 30k/15k waterproof protection, it also features our brand new durable DWR, ‘LDWR’ – a long lasting DWR developed using PFC-free chemistry, with a much higher wet abrasion resistance so the fabric stays drier for longer. With design nods to the iconic HPX such as the new spume guard, and an innovated collar and hood construction, the BR2 Offshore Jacket 2.0 is more waterproof and breathable and provides exceptional offshore protection without adding weight and bulk or compromising on comfort.”

What they’re saying is, that in the old days you had to pay for high level HPX gear to get this level of waterproofing and abrasion resistance. These days the BR2 is really very good kit indeed and great value too, allowing you to wear some great waterproof sailing gear at the level that most moderately adventurous seasonal leisure sailors will find perfectly good without having to pay both and arm and a leg for.

This is one of my top choices of jacket for the best value to performance ratio.

Musto Sardinia Jacket 2.0

Best lightweight Musto jacket

Specifications: Weight – 652g | Sizes – S-XL | Choice of colours – 7 | Materials – BR1 fabric, waterproof, windproof, and rollaway hood.

Reasons to buy: The mesh lining for enhanced comfort against your base layer. It features a zipped side and chest pockets. Plus, it has a detachable and adjustable hood with a stiffened peak.

Reasons to avoid: Not designed for winter sailing so you would need to buy another sailing jacket.

Economical and very lightweight is the best way to describe the Musto Sardinia Jacket 2.0. If you’re out at sea for day sailing in the summer, this is essential.

It uses the same two-layer BR1 fabric Musto uses for its full-specification BR1 inshore jacket. It has a detachable hood, plus four pockets, including an inner chest pocket that gives valuables some protection from the wet weather.

On the downside, there are no hand-warmer pockets, the collar is not fleece-lined and there’s no inner cuff seal.

Nevertheless, it’s lightweight, packs super-small, is comfortable and doesn’t restrict movement. You won’t need anything better for many decent summer days and it can be worn ashore as well.

Musto Women’s Corsica Sailing Jacket

Specifications: colours: Cobalt blue, navy blue, grey and black, sizes 8-18. BR1 fabric, waterproof, breathable, and adjustable hem.

Reasons to Buy: Versatile for coastal sailing, lightweight, and comfortable.

Reasons to Avoid: May not offer the same level of protection as offshore models.

Everyone should have a lightweight jacket tucked away in their kit bag for those lovely summer days when the breeze can be a bit chilly at night or for heading ashore.

The Corsica jacket comes in 4 different colour options and is a simple lightweight jacket that can withstand a bit of spray or some summer showers. It’s light, comfortable and a sailors wardrobe staple. Inexpensive as sailing jackets go, I have several jackets like this and if I start to get a bit damp or cold while sailing, I simply throw another heavier weight sailing jacket right over the top of one of these.

Musto LPX GORE-TEX Race Jacket

Best Musto sailing jacket for inshore (for men)

Specifications: Gore-Tex Pro fabric, fully waterproof, adjustable hood, and stretch panels.

Reasons to Buy: Designed for racing, top-tier waterproofing, breathability, and movement.

Reasons to Avoid: Premium price, specifically tailored for competitive sailors.

This LPX jacket is designed for lightweight sailing performance in relatively sheltered waters but if the reviews by other wearers are anything to go by then a lot of people use the jackets just like I do, which is to say, I wear this type of jacket offshore during ocean passages when the weather allows.

Musto WOMEN’S LPX GORE-TEX JACKET

Best Musto sailing jacket for inshore (for women)

Specifications: Sizes 8-18, colours: black or platinum. Gore-Tex Pro fabric, fully waterproof, adjustable hood and stretch panels.

Reasons to Buy: Designed for racing, top-tier waterproofing, breathability, and movement.

Reasons to Avoid: Premium price, specifically tailored for competitive sailors.

The jacket is nicely designed with good shaping allowing for freedom of movement and the zip off hood means you can keep the collar bulk to a minimum. The collar has a comfy and cosy brushed tricot inside it which means you are less likely to get a sore spot on your neck when repeatedly looking up at the burgee.

The jacket doesn’t look too bad when wandering ashore for the evening, especially if you’ve travelled light for a regatta week.

Musto MEN’S MPX GORE-TEX PRO OFFSHORE JACKET 2.0

Specifications: Sizes: XS-3XL, Colours, Red, Black, Storm Cloud Blue, Gold. Gore-Tex Pro fabric, fully waterproof, adjustable cuffs, and high collar.

Reasons to Buy: Exceptional waterproofing, breathability, and durability for demanding offshore conditions.

Reasons to Avoid: Premium price may not be suitable for budget-conscious buyers.

If you’ve ever tried on one of these MPX offshore jackets then you’ll know how high that collar is.

Designed for some serious offshore use, the MPX offshore pro jacket has lots of design elements previously seen in the HPX range.

This one has 1 3-layer GORE-TEX Pro fabric construction, which gives excellent waterproofing. It has good breathability too as a consequence of the Gore-Tex construction. I still find that I create my own condensation on the insides of my Gore-Tex jackets so they’re not completely perfect. They have double sealing cuffs and that high collar covers your ears to keep the wind out.

With the longer length jackets of this type, you’ll find two way zips that allow for unzipping the bottom to allow for slightly better leg articulation if you need clamber about a bit such as when putting a reef in or humping heavy sails around.

Musto WOMEN’S MPX GORE-TEX PRO OFFSHORE JACKET 2.0

Specifications: Colours: red, storm cloud blue, black. Sizes: 8-16 (UK sizes) Gore-Tex Pro fabric, fully waterproof, adjustable cuffs, and high collar.

Reasons to Buy: Exceptional waterproofing, breathability, and durability for demanding offshore conditions.

Reasons to Avoid: Premium price may not be suitable for budget-conscious buyers. Heavier jacket is not suitable for lightweight regatta use or summer inshore sailing.

I love this jacket, it has all the features I look for in a decent quality offshore jacket designed for women. One thing it does lack though is the choice of yellow. I have no idea why manufacturers decide to skip that option for women in the higher end gear. The mens version of this jacket does have the yellow or gold as they call it colour option.

Anyway, that gripe aside, this is a blooming excellent choice of offshore jacket. plenty of well thought out features on this, with the adjustable inner cuffs, the adjustable hood, the decent capacity pockets and so on. The collar is high enough to cover your ears and if you pull that spume guard over, it will cover your nose and you’ll be able to comfortably breath in your own coffee/tea breath for hours on end, nice and cosy.

I have been known in the past to put my large foulie jacket on with the high collar simply to have a snooze. The high collar helps to stop your head lolling about while you have a little powernap while sitting up. Thumbs up from me for this MPX jacket from Musto.

Musto HPX GORE-TEX OCEAN JACKET

Best Musto top spec ocean sailing jacket

Specifications: Sizes: XS to XXL, colours red or gold. GORE-TEX Pro fabric, which is known for its exceptional waterproofing, wind-proofing, and breathability. Reflective details for enhanced visibility.

Reasons to Buy: The HPX Ocean Jacket offers top-tier waterproofing and wind-proofing, Designed to stand up to the rigors of ocean sailing. Durable fabric.

Reasons to Avoid: You’ll need deep pockets for this one. Total overkill for anyone casually sailing by the coast or fair weather sailing. No women’s specific cut available.

Developed alongside the most experienced offshore sailors, tested in the roughest oceans, the HPX Gore-Tex Pro Ocean Jacket is the top most level of Musto sailing jacket you can possibly buy, other than the smock or a dry suit.

The super high collar, the heavy duty fabric that can really take a beating, day after day after day and the waterproofing is second to none. There’s other features too, such as a handwarmer pocket on the chest, an array for well thought out features such a a heavy duty lined poacket for your multitool so that it won’t wear through the fabric and on goes the list of features that set this apart from the rest of the Musto range.

Because of the level of performance and innovation that has gone into making this jacket then it has a price tag to match, but if you really are heading off to the southern ocean or the northwest passage, then this jacket may well be exactly what you’re after.

Musto HPX GORE-TEX PRO SERIES SMOCK

Specifications: Sizes: XS to XXL, colours red or gold. GORE-TEX Pro fabric, which is known for its exceptional waterproofing, wind-proofing, and breathability. Reflective details for enhanced visibility.

Reasons to Buy: The HPX Ocean Jacket offers top-tier waterproofing and wind-proofing, Designed to stand up to the rigors of ocean sailing. Durable fabric.

Reasons to Avoid: You’ll need deep pockets for this one. Total overkill for anyone casually sailing by the coast or fair weather sailing. Those Musto boffins don’t think it necessary to make these in a women’s cut.

Musto has this to say “Proven by Volvo Ocean Race sailors to withstand extreme Southern Ocean conditions. The HPX GORE-TEX® Pro Series Smock has been engineered from the toughest GORE-TEX® Pro fabric with an Ocean Technology® membrane and GORE™ Micro Grid Backer. Incredibly waterproof, breathable, highly durable and snag-resistant. The minimum number of fabric panels means fewer seams, creating a lighter and stronger smock. Latex seals and a high collar keep out the water and ProVISION windows in the hood give you enhanced peripheral vision.”

I’m inclined to agree. Differences between this and the HPX jacket are that the smock doesn’t have a chest handwarmer pocket and is lighter weight due to the removal of zips and hardware.

The collar and hood is actually described as a pod, and it can be removed. The smock has a rubber neck seal so that you can remove the collar for better head articulation.

The only step higher than this HPX smock is the sailing dry suit. And that’s the subject of a whole other buyers guide than one for Musto jackets.

If you can get over the claustrophobic feeling of putting a smock over your head while sailing, (I’ve seen a few people come over all unnecessary when donning theirs at sea) then they are far superior to jackets when you’re stuck out in some truly foul weather.

What’s the best Musto jacket for me?

If you’re wondering which Musto jacket you should choose out of their extensive range, then that depends entirely on what kind of boating you do and where you most often go.

If you are coastal hopping in fair weather, then you’ll be fine with a lightweight inshore or coastal jacket.

If you regularly go channel hopping or out of sight of land then you’ll be better opting for a coastal or offshore model.

If you want to head off across an ocean or make long passages well out of sight of land then you might opt for an ocean category of jacket or smock. or even a dry suit.

I always wear the lightest jacket I possibly can for the situation. I often wear a lightweight inshore jacket even out on the ocean if the weather is nice because it much easier to move around in and costs less to replace than my big heavy duty jacket.

So really, you probably should have more than one jacket, one for light weight duty when you want to keep the cool breeze out and aren’t getting drenched with green waves over the decks and then something a bit more robust for those times when the weather turns foul and you’re stuck in it.