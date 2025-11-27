REI’s best Black Friday deals for sailors and watersport enthusiasts: discounts on YETI coolers, PFDs, and more

Check out these Black Friday deals from US outdoor supplier REI on coolers, women's boat shoes, paddleboarding kit, and personal flotation devices for watersport enthusiasts.
If you’re a US reader, you’re likely to already be familiar with trusted outdoor-titan REI.
We’ve combed through their seemingly endless Black Friday deals on watersports gear and more so you don’t have to.
Here are our top picks for deals on the items you’ll want onboard, or on the water.
50% Helly Hansen Women’s boating shoes
Helly Hansen – Supalight Medley Shoes – Women’s – Was $110, Now $63.73
Super light, water-repellent, and 50% off, these Helly Hansen women’s boating shoes are a steal. They’re great on deck or around water (and built with recycled materials).
Decent discounts on YETI Soft Coolers
We’ve called YETI products our best cooler on test and the best cooling kit for sailors. Our tech editors love them, and the public seems to agree.
Right now, some models are 19% off from REI in one (actually quite lovely) colour, a pale blue-grey called ‘Big Sky Blue’.
While it’s not a mind-blowing price drop, these really are top-quality items, and the extra savings are a good excuse to pick one up if you’ve been eyeing one for boat trips or long beach days.
These soft-shell options are particularly good to keep on board, as they’re so easily stoweable.
YETI Hopper M20 2.0 Backpack Soft Cooler – Was $325, Now $260.93
19 litre capacity / up to 36 cans (or 22 lbs of ice)
YETI Hopper M30 2.0 Soft Cooler – Was $350, Now $280.93
28 litre capacity, your roomiest option.
YETI Hopper M15 Tote Soft Cooler – Was $300, Now $240
17 litre capacity (that’s still 32 cans!)
The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler – Was $275, Now $220.93,
As a bonus, this tried and tested hard-shell option is also on sale in a really cool bright yellow.
50% off these PFDS for watersports
Before you shop, don’t forget to check out our guide to how to choose the best lifejacket or PFD.
Kokatat – Leviathan PFD – Was $179, Now $88.83
For kayaking and fishing and beyond, this vest has loads of handy pockets for all the tools and spare parts you may need.
Kokatat- Neptune PFD – Was $209, Now $103.83
Good for paddlers of all kind, and designed to be particularly comfy, with foam panels and adjustable straps.
Mustang Survival – Solaris PFD – Was $110, Now $43.83
A classic high-back PFD vest, meant for kayaking but good for paddleboarding and short boat trips, too, from trusted brand water-sport Mustang Survival.
These PFDs from the brand NRS are 25% off, too:
- NRS Vector PFD – $224.73 instead of $299.95
- NRS Raku PFD – $134.73 instead of $179.95
Paddleboarding kit deals for boaters
SUP Board Travel Pack – Was $159.95, Now $119.73
If you have a paddleboard already but need a space-saving solution, this bag is it. It can carry your folded inflatable paddle board, a 3-piece paddle, as well as other accessories (or help you stow them away)
30% off – WULF Aero Inflatable Paddle Board with Paddle – Was $559, Now $389.99
This combo kit is a great one-stop-shop if you want to bring paddleboarding into your life onboard. It also comes with a 3-piece (that means it’s collapsible!) paddle, the center fin, a repair kit, a hand pump, a travel bag, and a coiled leash, so you have everything you need to get started.
50% off – ‘Uhane 2-Piece Adjustable Stand Up Paddle – Was $235, Now $116.93
This stand-up paddle is adjustable (read: you can make it smaller to stow it away), and works for a range of paddler-sizes. It’s a great option to keep onboard if you want a one-size-fits all solution.
50% off – Catalyst ST Canoe Paddle – $Was 184.95, $Now 91.83
Ok, ok, I’ve mostly included this one because it’s such a beauty. Sure, it’s not collapsable, but as far as paddles go this is the nicest it gets. This one made of recycled wood has a warm, old-school charm, and will look great next to teak interiors. If any sailors in your life are even remotely into watersports, this would also make a top-tier gift item.
Quick links to more Black Friday deals for boating
There are plenty of other great deals around for boat enthusiasts. Check out West Marine chandlery Deals if you’re in the the US, and the Gael Force chandlery deals in the UK for boat-specific savings.
Don’t miss these other Black Friday boating deals options…
- Amazon: The home of Black Friday deals
- West Marine: US Chandlery Deals page
- Decathlon: Watersports deal page
- Bass Pro Shop: Boating deals page
- Walmart: Watersports page
- Gael Force Marine: UK Chandlery deals
- Helly Hansen: Outdoor clothing giant’s deals
- Musto: British sailing clothing manufacturer’s deals
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
