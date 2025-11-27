REI’s best Black Friday deals for sailors and watersport enthusiasts: discounts on YETI coolers, PFDs, and more

Check out these Black Friday deals from US outdoor supplier REI on coolers, women's boat shoes, paddleboarding kit, and personal flotation devices for watersport enthusiasts.

If you’re a US reader, you’re likely to already be familiar with trusted outdoor-titan REI.

We’ve combed through their seemingly endless Black Friday deals on watersports gear and more so you don’t have to.

Here are our top picks for deals on the items you’ll want onboard, or on the water.

50% Helly Hansen Women’s boating shoes

Decent discounts on YETI Soft Coolers

We’ve called YETI products our best cooler on test and the best cooling kit for sailors. Our tech editors love them, and the public seems to agree.

Right now, some models are 19% off from REI in one (actually quite lovely) colour, a pale blue-grey called ‘Big Sky Blue’.

While it’s not a mind-blowing price drop, these really are top-quality items, and the extra savings are a good excuse to pick one up if you’ve been eyeing one for boat trips or long beach days.

These soft-shell options are particularly good to keep on board, as they’re so easily stoweable.

50% off these PFDS for watersports

Before you shop, don’t forget to check out our guide to how to choose the best lifejacket or PFD.

These PFDs from the brand NRS are 25% off, too:

Paddleboarding kit deals for boaters

SUP Board Travel Pack – Was $159.95, Now $119.73

If you have a paddleboard already but need a space-saving solution, this bag is it. It can carry your folded inflatable paddle board, a 3-piece paddle, as well as other accessories (or help you stow them away) View Deal

30% off – WULF Aero Inflatable Paddle Board with Paddle – Was $559, Now $389.99

This combo kit is a great one-stop-shop if you want to bring paddleboarding into your life onboard. It also comes with a 3-piece (that means it’s collapsible!) paddle, the center fin, a repair kit, a hand pump, a travel bag, and a coiled leash, so you have everything you need to get started. View Deal

50% off – Catalyst ST Canoe Paddle – $Was 184.95, $Now 91.83

Ok, ok, I’ve mostly included this one because it’s such a beauty. Sure, it’s not collapsable, but as far as paddles go this is the nicest it gets. This one made of recycled wood has a warm, old-school charm, and will look great next to teak interiors. If any sailors in your life are even remotely into watersports, this would also make a top-tier gift item. View Deal

