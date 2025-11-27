Huge Savings on the Best Black Friday Waterproof Garmin Watches for Sailors and Outdoor Pros

The ever-popular rugged, waterproof smartwatches (including the top-rated Garmin Fenix, Epix, and Quatix models) are deeply discounted this Black Friday week

Black Friday is here and there are a LOT of sites offering a LOT of Black Friday Waterproof Garmin watch deals. I’ve gone through as many deals as possible and picked out these top options for sailors and watersports enthusiasts.

For the discerning sailor, deep-sea diver, or outdoors enthusiast, a rugged, waterproof Garmin Smartwatch watch is an indispensable piece of kit. Beyond tracking your fitness and health, these premium multisport smartwatches—especially the flagship Garmin Fenix, the vibrant Garmin Epix, and the marine-specialist Garmin Quatix series—offer unparalleled navigation, battery life, and durability in the harshest environments.

This year’s deals on the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) and Garmin Fenix 7X Pro are particularly compelling. For our water-loving readers, the highly specialized Garmin Quatix 7 is also seeing a rare, deep discount, giving you marine-specific features like boat data streaming and the invaluable SailAssist at an outstanding price.

Don’t miss your chance to secure one of these fully waterproof, multi-talented smartwatches at its lowest price of the year.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) – Was $549 now $499, from Amazon

This Black Friday week, if you’re hunting for a deal on the Garmin Fenix 7, you need to pause and look closely at the Garmin Epix Gen 2

The truth is, the Epix and Fenix 7 are almost identical twins beneath the surface. The only real difference is the Fenix has better battery life, but that is because it has a slightly duller MiP instead of AMOLED display screen (and you still get 16 days of battery on the Epic) View Deal

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro – Was $999 now £549.99 from Dick’s Sporting Goods

If you’re desperate to pick up a discounted Garmin Fenix then this is the best Black Friday Garmin Fenix 7 deal I’ve found so far.

For years, the Garmin Fenix has been the undisputed king of premium multisport GPS watches. It’s an absolute beast, known for its rugged build, huge feature set, and truly exceptional battery life, thanks in part to its transflective memory-in-pixel (MiP) display. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 8 – Was £819 now £599, from Very

The latest iteration of the Garmin Fenix does everything that the Fenix 7 does and also has an upgraded AMOLED Display, meaning it is brighter and easier to use than previous iterations.

The old Garmin Epix has the same AMOLED display, which is great to use, but the Epix has slightly less battery life than the Fenix. This new Fenix has slightly less battery life than the old Fenix 7, but more than the Epix. It’s all a bit horses-for-courses, but the Fenix 8 does represent the best compromise on both screen and battery life. View Deal

Garmin Quatix 7 – Was £869 now £465, from First Class Watches

This is an incredible price for a premium marine and multisport smartwatch that our tester described as “utterly brilliant” and a piece of kit you “won’t want to take off.”

There is a clear reason this is being deeply discounted, it has now been superseded by the Garmin Quatix 8, but we have one of those on test at the moment and the differences are pretty small, so you’re getting almost the same watch for a lot less money! View Deal