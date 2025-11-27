I love these Black Friday Helly Hansen deals for sailors – it’s a great opportunity to update your wardrobe

There's Black Friday Helly Hansen deals galore today, and I've done the research so that you can save time on searching for them
Love it or hate it, Black Friday can save you huge amounts in the lead up to Christmas. However, sometimes it’s hard to tell whether a discount is a bargain or a retailer is cheekily deceiving us. Going for a deal that’s not a saving can be frustrating and leave you with less money for the festive period.
So, to save you spending your spare time trawling through Black Friday Helly Hansen deals, I’ve sifted through naff discounts and written the best bargains. Our editors have been testing Helly Hansen products for years. They’ve even got information about the deals in this article so you can make a sound decision on your purchases.
Best Black Friday Helly Hansen Deals UK
Men’s Ægir Race Sailing Jacket 2.0 – Was £725, now £543.75
What a discount! This jacket is for sailors to wear while covering many miles at sea. Our tester, Rupert Holmes, tried out the first Race Sailing Jacket and wrote,
‘The Helly Hansen Ægir Race Jacket is the outcome of extensive work with professional racing teams who know what works best in extreme conditions, including Thomas Colville, Pip Hare and Joan Mulloy.
‘The result is a very high specification full-length offshore jacket that’s still surprisingly lightweight, streamlined and comfortable to wear.’
Notable details include chest-level hand-warmer pockets lined with thin fleece, which provide enough warmth. And they’re not so thick that they’ll absorb much water, meaning they won’t take ages to dry.
Men’s Skagen Offshore Sailing Jacket – Was £375, now £281.25
I’ve found an incredible opportunity to update staples in your sailing wardrobe.
Our tester Rupert Holmes also reviewed the Helly Hansen Men’s Skagen Offshore Sailing Jacket, finding, ‘it shares ergonomics and features with the brand’s top specification Ægir collection that sells for two or three times the price.’
And to wear, it has a strong cosy factor too, ‘The high fleece-lined collar includes an effective storm flap with fleece fabric under the chin that maximises comfort and minimises chafe.
For when seas get particularly rough, Rupert added, ‘There’s also a two-way main zip, with Velcro fastened storm flap, plus plenty of reinforcement in high wear areas around the elbows and lower back.’
Holmes said that even though the jacket is thick, ‘articulated arms and shoulders facilitate ease of movement.’
Women’s Crest Watermoc Shoes – Was £45, now £33.75
If you love watersports, these Helly Hansen Crest Watermoc Shoes for women are versatile, water-friendly slippers. You can easily pop these on to go paddleboarding, kayaking or simply chilling out on deck.
Our tested Patrick Kinsella said these shoes are ‘ideal for casual paddling adventures on sit-on-top kayaks and stand-up paddleboards during calm summer days, and general beach activities.’
He added that to wear, ‘they feel very comfortable’. And for those concerned about Black Friday’s environmental impact, the designers used recycled materials for these slip-on shoes.
Women’s Maridalen Fleece Pullover – Was £45, now £33.75
I love this fleece for multiple reasons. It has a great colour palette that should go with many items you already have in your wardrobe.
Even though I haven’t tested it, it looks cosy as you can button it up to the neck. And it’s thin enough to wear under a larger offshore jacket as an extra layer to keep warm.
Men’s Pier 4.0 Salopette- Was £200, now £150
Ordinarily, sailing salopettes are super expensive, so this £50 discount means this is your chance to save some money. I love salopettes because they keep you dry in stormy weather.
And although I haven’t tried these specific ones, I’ve worn other Helly Hansen salopettes sailing and really appreciated their shape.
For protecting your body on deck, there’s reinforced fabric for the knees and seat.
So, this salopette is likely to hold up against many sailing trips.