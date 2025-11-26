MUSTO cuts a mean Black Friday bargain: check out these discounts from the brand offshore racing legends swear by

A trusted set of foulies is a must for any essential sailor. With Black Friday deals in full swing, now's your chance to pick up a tried-and-tested kit from MUSTO, the brand of choice for many of the world's top sailors.

Black Friday doesn’t always have the most going on for sailors (except when it’s the sails themselves that get discounted, in the unprecedented Black Friday deal we found for you from North Sails), but every once in a while an opportunity comes up to pick up dream-kit for less.

This year, with deals from iconic sailing brands Musto and Helly Hansen, you can do just that. Don’t miss these spotlight deals from the racer-recommended (and a Yachting World favourite) brand MUSTO.

‘I wore this to race around the world solo’ is as good an endorsement for foul weather gear as it gets, and that’s more or less what Vendee Globe skipper Sam Davies, and plenty of her colleagues, have to say about MUSTO gear. No less than 11 skippers in the 2024/25 Vendee were proud MUSTO ambassadors, including titans Jérémie Beyou and Vendee record-breaker Charlie Dalin.

Throughout our gear tests, our Tech Editors haven’t had a hard time seeing why. They, too, have recommended the very items below, time and again.

The British manufacturer lab-tests its products to make sure they can withstand the world’s most hostile environments, and MUSTO’s offshore kit uses GORE-TEX technology, which makes them durable, water-repellent, windproof, and breathable as they stand up to the elements.

If you’ve been eyeing a full set, now’s your chance.

Black Friday discounts on MPX Gore-Tex Pro Offshore Jackets