MUSTO cuts a mean Black Friday bargain: check out these discounts from the brand offshore racing legends swear by

A trusted set of foulies is a must for any essential sailor. With Black Friday deals in full swing, now's your chance to pick up a tried-and-tested kit from MUSTO, the brand of choice for many of the world's top sailors.
Black Friday doesn’t always have the most going on for sailors (except when it’s the sails themselves that get discounted, in the unprecedented Black Friday deal we found for you from North Sails), but every once in a while an opportunity comes up to pick up dream-kit for less.
This year, with deals from iconic sailing brands Musto and Helly Hansen, you can do just that. Don’t miss these spotlight deals from the racer-recommended (and a Yachting World favourite) brand MUSTO.
‘I wore this to race around the world solo’ is as good an endorsement for foul weather gear as it gets, and that’s more or less what Vendee Globe skipper Sam Davies, and plenty of her colleagues, have to say about MUSTO gear. No less than 11 skippers in the 2024/25 Vendee were proud MUSTO ambassadors, including titans Jérémie Beyou and Vendee record-breaker Charlie Dalin.
Throughout our gear tests, our Tech Editors haven’t had a hard time seeing why. They, too, have recommended the very items below, time and again.
The British manufacturer lab-tests its products to make sure they can withstand the world’s most hostile environments, and MUSTO’s offshore kit uses GORE-TEX technology, which makes them durable, water-repellent, windproof, and breathable as they stand up to the elements.
If you’ve been eyeing a full set, now’s your chance.
Black Friday discounts on MPX Gore-Tex Pro Offshore Jackets
MENS – Was £800, Now £600 – MPX GORE-TEX PRO OFFSHORE JACKET 2.0
We’ve recommended this jacket before, even at full price. With a full third off the price, this Gore-Tex Pro offshore jacket is more worth it than ever. It’s also the very same one worn by British sailor Sam Davies during the 2020-21 Vendee Globe. Weighted to balance comfort and ultimate protection, this steal has loads of practical features to keep you not only safe, but comfortable. Three colour options, including black, a classic red, and a very elegant blue.
Was £800, Now £600 – WOMEN’S MPX GORE-TEX PRO OFFSHORE JACKET 2.0
Same jacket, same impressive £200 markdown, Vendée approved.
Was £650, Now £487.50 – MPX GORE-TEX PRO RACE OFFSHORE SMOCK 2.0
This smock is a variation of the same line. It’ll keep you warm day and night and offers the very highest level of waterproofing and breathability. Features include a chest pocket, a packaway hood and a versatile mid-heigh collar.
Black Friday discounts on MUSTO trousers
Was £1,000, Now £750 – MEN’S HPX GORE-TEX PRO OCEAN TROUSER
It doesn’t take a math whiz to see how good of a deal this one is– the website calls these the ‘most demanded trousers in sailing’, and we’re inclined to agree. This kit is top of the list for Musto’s ambassadors and a true classic for dependable reputation and durability.
Was £600, Now £450 – WOMEN’S MPX GORE-TEX PRO OFFSHORE TROUSER 2.0
Designed for shorter offshore racing, but just as durable. These salopettes protect you from the elements, and have been designed to be extra durable where you need it both.
Black Friday discounts on more MUSTO Gore-Tex Jackets
MEN’S – Was £650, Now £487.50 – MPX GORE-TEX PRO RACE JACKET 2.0
This pick is great for lighter offshore racing, and shorter stints. It combines great quality materials with design for ease of movement, without giving up an ounce of weather protection and is still a steal.
WOMEN’S – WAS £440 NOW £330 – LPX GORE-TEX JACKET
£100 quid off a versatile GORE-TEX outer shell doesn’t hurt. This one’s designed for inshore sailing, with adjustable cuffs, a detachable hood, and cozy brushed tricot inside the collar.
