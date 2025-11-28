The best Black Friday stand up paddleboard deals (and how to find a quality board)

Every Black Friday, the market is flooded with questionable stand up paddleboard deals, but we’ve cut through the noise to bring you well-built options from trusted brands
Every year when Black Friday rolls around I go on the hunt for good Black Friday stand up paddleboard deals. And every year I’m reminded of just how much tat there is on the market. These might not be the cheapest options out there, but they are made by companies I know and trust and are well built.
If none of these are for you, one of the key things to look out for in an inflatable board is recommended inflation pressures. 15PSI is the minimum I’d suggest and anything that can take up to 20PSI will perform better (as it’s more rigid) and also tends to denote a higher build quality.
Paddleboarding became huge during the covid pandemic for a couple of reasons. Firstly, technology had moved on such that inflatable paddleboards were suddenly almost as good as rigid boards (but much easer to store and transports). Secondly, everyone was looking for a way to get out the house but away from other people.
If, like me, you took up paddleboarding around that time you probably either have a board gathering dust in the garage (like many of my friends) or you’ve may have caught the bug and still be getting out on the water regularly. If you are in that second camp, then now is a great time to pick up a Black Friday paddleboard bargain – and maybe consider replacing that covid-purchased board because it’s now actually six years old!
There are relatively few good paddleboard options this year, though I’ve picked out a few of the best deals below. But in summary Bluefin are offering many deals on their boards and Red also have deals across a whole range of their boards.
Best Black Friday Paddleboard deals US
Red 13’2″ Voyager MSL Inflatable Paddle Board Package –
Was $1,749.00, Now $1,349.00
The Voyager from Red is a really great bit of kit and is well worth considering if you are looking for an upgrade over a more standard board. The slight ‘v’ in the bow allows the board to cut through waves better, whole the length and relatively narrow width make it glide further for ever stroke.
If you’ve only ever paddled a standard board, having something like this will be a revelation (note, though that you will want some experience as it is harder to stand on and manoeuvre than a standard board.
Red 10’8 Activ MSL Inflatable Yoga Paddle Board Package –
Was $949.00, Now $849.00
I’ll be honest paddleboard yoga is not something I’m that into. But clearly there are enough people out there for it to be worth Red making a bespoke board for just such a purpose. It looks to be (as you’d imaging) very stable, but that probably comes at the cost of performance. But that’s rather the point…
Best Black Friday Paddleboard deals UK
Red 9’4″ Snapper MSL Kids Inflatable Paddle Board –
Was £749.00, Now £549.95
Red is the absolute market leader in the inflatable paddleboard world. Their products are consitently high quality and the have always delivered a top-notch performance (and customer service). This smaller board, designed for children is a great deal.
Bluefin up to 50% off site-wide
Let’s not beat about the bush, Bluefin always have a Black Friday offer on and this year is no bigger than previous years, so you can probably argue that you should never buy a Bluefin board at any other time of the year.
But if you don’t want to pay Red paddle prices, Bluefin offers great board kits, with everything you need to start paddle boarding for sub-£500 about as you’ll find any quality board. I’ve had a Bluefin Cruise on test for years now and it’s still going strong (though I have upgraded components like the paddle and pump).
