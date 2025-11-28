The best Black Friday stand up paddleboard deals (and how to find a quality board)

Every Black Friday, the market is flooded with questionable stand up paddleboard deals, but we’ve cut through the noise to bring you well-built options from trusted brands

Every year when Black Friday rolls around I go on the hunt for good Black Friday stand up paddleboard deals. And every year I’m reminded of just how much tat there is on the market. These might not be the cheapest options out there, but they are made by companies I know and trust and are well built.

If none of these are for you, one of the key things to look out for in an inflatable board is recommended inflation pressures. 15PSI is the minimum I’d suggest and anything that can take up to 20PSI will perform better (as it’s more rigid) and also tends to denote a higher build quality.

Paddleboarding became huge during the covid pandemic for a couple of reasons. Firstly, technology had moved on such that inflatable paddleboards were suddenly almost as good as rigid boards (but much easer to store and transports). Secondly, everyone was looking for a way to get out the house but away from other people.

If, like me, you took up paddleboarding around that time you probably either have a board gathering dust in the garage (like many of my friends) or you’ve may have caught the bug and still be getting out on the water regularly. If you are in that second camp, then now is a great time to pick up a Black Friday paddleboard bargain – and maybe consider replacing that covid-purchased board because it’s now actually six years old!

There are relatively few good paddleboard options this year, though I’ve picked out a few of the best deals below. But in summary Bluefin are offering many deals on their boards and Red also have deals across a whole range of their boards.

Best Black Friday Paddleboard deals US