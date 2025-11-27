Pick up big-ticket items and safety essentials with these deals from UK chandlery Gael Force Marine

UK Chandler Gael Force marine's Black Friday offerings brings deals on chartplotters, outboard engines, and safety equipment galore. Plus, make them most Gael Force's sweet price-match policy.

Chandlery-shopping makes me feel like a kid in a candy store. The sheer amount and variety of thing available means that everywhere I turn (or click), I seem to stumble across something. I. Definitely. Absolutely. Need.

If you’re anything like me, this breadth of offering also means that chandleries can make for stressful Black Friday shopping destinations.

But don’t let the volume scare you– here at Yachting World, we’ve put in the time to comb through everything (and I mean, everything) on offer from trusted UK Chandler Gael Force Marine to pick out the most interesting deals.

We can’t hit every base (we have no way to know if you’re specifically looking for a deal on electric extension cable, although this one is pretty great…), so we’ve rounded up some bigger-ticket items you don’t want to miss, as well as some standard safety equipment.

Sure, some of these discounts may not seem like much on one-off purchases, but if you’re looking to do a refresh on your onboard safety equipment or kit out a new boat you stand to make some pretty big bulk savings.

A lot of these are items that you’ll need to pick up at some point anyways; you might as well get them for less.

Don’t forget to sign up to Gael Force’s mailing list for another 5% off, while you’re at it, and (in case you didn’t know) Gael Force has a pretty awesome price-match policy, so if you find the item you’re browsing somewhere else for less, they’ll do their best to match it!

More Gael Force deals on big-ticket items

Garmin GPSMAP 1223xsv Chartplotter – Was £2800, Now £2500

This higher-end chartplotter has a broad range of functions and will integrate seamlessly into your marine system. I’ve even seen this one for under £2300 from places like Marine Superstore– it’s a great one to make the most of Gael Force’s awesome price-match policy. View Deal

Basic safety equipment deals from Gael Force Marine

Quick links to more Black Friday deals for boaters

There are plenty of other great deals around for boat enthusiasts. Check out West Marine chandlery Deals if you’re in the the US, and the Gael Force chandlery deals in the UK for boat-specific savings.

Don’t miss these other Black Friday boating deals options…

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Looking for more Black Friday deals for boaters?