Pick up big-ticket items and safety essentials with these deals from UK chandlery Gael Force Marine

UK Chandler Gael Force marine's Black Friday offerings brings deals on chartplotters, outboard engines, and safety equipment galore. Plus, make them most Gael Force's sweet price-match policy.
Chandlery-shopping makes me feel like a kid in a candy store. The sheer amount and variety of thing available means that everywhere I turn (or click), I seem to stumble across something. I. Definitely. Absolutely. Need.
If you’re anything like me, this breadth of offering also means that chandleries can make for stressful Black Friday shopping destinations.
But don’t let the volume scare you– here at Yachting World, we’ve put in the time to comb through everything (and I mean, everything) on offer from trusted UK Chandler Gael Force Marine to pick out the most interesting deals.
We can’t hit every base (we have no way to know if you’re specifically looking for a deal on electric extension cable, although this one is pretty great…), so we’ve rounded up some bigger-ticket items you don’t want to miss, as well as some standard safety equipment.
Sure, some of these discounts may not seem like much on one-off purchases, but if you’re looking to do a refresh on your onboard safety equipment or kit out a new boat you stand to make some pretty big bulk savings.
A lot of these are items that you’ll need to pick up at some point anyways; you might as well get them for less.
Don’t forget to sign up to Gael Force’s mailing list for another 5% off, while you’re at it, and (in case you didn’t know) Gael Force has a pretty awesome price-match policy, so if you find the item you’re browsing somewhere else for less, they’ll do their best to match it!
More Gael Force deals on big-ticket items
Garmin GPSMAP 1223xsv Chartplotter – Was £2800, Now £2500
This higher-end chartplotter has a broad range of functions and will integrate seamlessly into your marine system. I’ve even seen this one for under £2300 from places like Marine Superstore– it’s a great one to make the most of Gael Force’s awesome price-match policy.
Honda 10hp 4-Stroke Outboard Engine – Was £2600, Now £2350
Honda’s outboards are time old and trusted. This 4-Stroke is compact, ultra-portable, and easy to handle. Plus, it comes with a handy 6-year warranty (did we mention the neat £250 discount?).
Basic safety equipment deals from Gael Force Marine
Icom IC-M73EURO Handheld VHF Radio – Was £310.99, Now £250.00
We’ve tested and recommended plenty of Icom handheld radios, so we know this brand is worth is. This 20% discount is your chance to pick one up, whether it’s an item you’re missing or you just want a spare.
Trem Tubular Radar Reflector- Was £44.49, Now £25
Exactly what you think it is, but 44% off. Sounds pretty good to me.
Deals on emergency safety equipment you should probably have already
- THE GRAB BAG – Ocean Safety ISO9650 SOLAS B Top Up Grab Bag – Was £436.49, Now £370.00 – this grab bag brings your liferaft equipment up to SOLAS B specification when used in conjunction with ISO liferafts.
- THE PLB – Ocean Signal rescueME PLB1 – Was £392.99, Now £325.00 – a personal locator beacon that allows you to alert global emergency services at no charge with just the touch of a button.
- LIFTING STROP – Ocean Safety Helicopter Lifting Strop – Was £120.49, Now £105.00 – helicopter lifting strop is pretty self explanatory. You hope you never need it, but need to have one in case you do.
- FLARES – Ocean Signal rescueME Electronic Distress Flare EDF1 – Was £165.99, Now £145.00
- FLARES – Hansson Ikaros Inshore Flare Pack – Was £99.49, Now £65.00
- FIRE BLANKET – f – FX Fire Blanket – was £27.99, Now £18
- FIRE EXTINGUISHER – FX Refillable Dry Powder Fire Extinguisher FX4000DP – Was £105.99, Now £55
Quick links to more Black Friday deals for boaters
There are plenty of other great deals around for boat enthusiasts. Check out West Marine chandlery Deals if you’re in the the US, and the Gael Force chandlery deals in the UK for boat-specific savings.
Don’t miss these other Black Friday boating deals options…
- Amazon: The home of Black Friday deals
- West Marine: US Chandlery Deals page
- Decathlon: Watersports deal page
- Bass Pro Shop: Boating deals page
- Walmart: Watersports page
- Gael Force Marine: UK Chandlery deals
- Helly Hansen: Outdoor clothing giant’s deals
- Musto: British sailing clothing manufacturer’s deals
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Looking for more Black Friday deals for boaters?
The best early Black Friday Sailing and Boating Deals in 2025
Black Friday starts earlier every year and the first Black Friday offers emails started arriving in my inbox weeks ago.…
BLACK FRIDAY SAILS: North Sails has just dropped an unprecedented up to 30% off many One-Design sails!
If you’re a sailor, Black Friday often means diddly squat in terms of deals that relate directly to our sport.…
MUSTO cuts a mean Black Friday bargain: check out these discounts from the brand offshore racing legends swear by
Black Friday doesn’t always have the most going on for sailors (except when it’s the sails themselves that get discounted,…
Best Black Friday deals: this drop-stitch kayak from Decathlon is already £500 off and perfect for curious sailors
Drop-stitch kayaks are a middle ground between the performance of a rigid hull and the comfort and convenience of basic,…
REI’s best Black Friday deals for sailors and watersport enthusiasts: discounts on YETI coolers, PFDs, and more
If you’re a US reader, you’re likely to already be familiar with trusted outdoor-titan REI. We’ve combed through their seemingly…
I love these Black Friday Helly Hansen deals for sailors – it’s a great opportunity to update your wardrobe
Love it or hate it, Black Friday can save you huge amounts in the lead up to Christmas. However, sometimes…
Why this Black Friday bargain Garmin Epix deal should be considered by anyone looking for a Garmin Fenix 7 Black Friday deal
For years, the Garmin Fenix has been the undisputed king of premium multisport GPS watches. It’s an absolute beast, known…