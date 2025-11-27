I love these Black Friday RED Equipment deals for sailors: A paddleboard package?!

I've waded through the Black Friday noise to find some huge Black Friday RED Equipment deals, including a juicy paddleboard package
Whether you like it or not, Black Friday can deliver some incredible deals for watersports. However, it’s sometimes hard to tell whether a discount is real or a retailer is trying to get a shady profit. Frustratingly, falling for a false saving can leave you with less money for the festive period.
So, to save you spending your spare time trawling through Black Friday RED Equipment deals, I’ve done the scrolling for you. RED is renowned for its high-quality paddleboards, and this sale doesn’t disappoint. If you’re not a SUP fan, there are some other options, too.
Click on the links below to learn more about these bargains.
Best Black Friday RED Equipment Deals UK
Women’s RED Equipment Active Jacket – Was £119.95, now £39.95
What a bargain! You can easily pack this jacket into its own little bag, making it very lightweight.
Although I haven’t tested it, it looks like an ideal jacket for spring and summer, protecting you from the occasional shower.
The reviews are great with one customer, Mrs Linda R., saying, ‘The active jacket is comfortable, waterproof, breathable and soft to touch. Just made for paddle boarding with added flexibility. It is by far the best jacket on the market for this amazing sport.’
Sounds like a great versatile jacket for multiple watersports.
Ultimate Ultra-lightweight SUP Paddle (Fixed) – Was £339.95, now £199.95
One for the paddleboarders: Here’s almost £200 off an ultra-lightweight paddle. I haven’t tried it but it has a carbon blade, shaft, and t-top handle, which keeps the weight down.
RED is renowned in the paddleboarding world for producing great-quality equipment and our Test Editor has vouched for that.
Goren G gave it a five-star review saying, ‘The extra reduced weight with the fixed paddle will help on the long races. The new handle felt really good, firm grip.’ Sounds like it is as lightweight as RED says.
22’0″ Dragoon MSL Inflateable Paddle Board Package – Was £1999, now £1199
A huge discount for a massive paddleboard package- how good would this be with friends?
The deal includes a 22’0″ Dragoon paddle board, Titan 2 pump, race fin, XL wrap, 8ft coiled leash, repair kit, and water-resistant phone case.
You can fit four people on this paddleboard, partly due to its Monocoque Structural Laminate (MSL®). Why not take a look?
Men’s Pursuit Waterproof Lightweight Changing Jacket – Was £209.95, now £159.95
This men’s long jacket looks like a stylish item to change into after being in the water. It would save you the awkward towel-shuffle as you get into dry clothes. And, it’s waterproof, too. So you can keep droplets off your dry outfit.
I really like the olive colour as it’s likely to suit multiple skin tones and is a bit more vibrant than the typical black option.