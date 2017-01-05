Read more stories
Francis Joyon and IDEC smash Jules Verne crewed round the world record with 26.8 knot average speed
America’s Cup teams sign up to historic new format – without Emirates Team New Zealand
How propellers are leading the charge to remove fossil fuels from cruising altogether
Skip Novak: cruising is being taken over by permits and paperwork
Top 5 yachts named winners of the European Yacht of the Year 2016/2017
The remarkable Oyster 675 on test – making a splash with a powerful new look
Alex Thomson hailed by French for ‘magnificent 2nd’ in Vendée Globe but admits “It was brutal”
Dream finish for Armel Le Cléac’h as he conquers Vendée Globe race and pays tribute to rival Alex Thomson
Sailing to Saint Helena – one of the world’s most remote communities
Alex Thomson fighting exhaustion as electronics problems threaten Vendée Globe hopes
Alex Thomson and Armel Le Cléach battle for Vendée Globe record
Racing a giant classic – an eye-opening day aboard J Class Velsheda at St Tropez
Alex Thomson sets new 24-hour speed record as he goes all-out in bid to overtake Vendée Globe leader
Vendée Globe showdown: can Alex Thomson beat his great French rival Armel Le Cléac’h?
How the schooner America won the first America’s Cup, and the mystery she left behind
Sailing across the Atlantic
Chris Tibbs on a dream Atlantic crossing and a heavenly Caribbean winter
Controversy brews at ARC rally over cruising yachts’ engine hours with accusations of cheating
New record time, a sinking and a dismasting among highs and lows of largest ever ARC transatlantic rally
Three crew and two children rescued in the Atlantic from sinking ARC yacht
ARC 2016 sets off across the Atlantic with one of the most diverse fleets yet
How do you provision for a crew for three weeks or more at sea?
Extraordinary Boats
What’s behind the design of Alex Thomson’s Vendée Globe racer Hugo Boss?
The new ChessieRacing designed by Bill Tripp is a true designer daysailer, but what is she like to sail?
How JPK 10.80 Yes! was modified for inshore racing and won at Cowes Week
How a square top mainsail helped superyacht Sarissa take off
How Comanche took more than a day off the transatlantic record
Wolfhound: marine artist Stephen Dews reveals his brand new schooner
Practical Cruising
Boat Tests
