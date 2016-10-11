Latest news
What to eat when sailing short-handed – a nutritional guide for offshore sailors
Great Seamanship – a true account of sailing solo across the Atlantic against the wind and current
Third time lucky as Sydney Hobart Race record falls to supermaxi Perpetual Loyal
Sailing across the Atlantic from Senegal to Guyana – adventure or nightmare?
Coville sets incredible new 49-day solo round the world record – with a blistering average speed of 23 knots
20 weird and wonderful facts about the famous Rolex Sydney Hobart Race
How to follow the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2016 – an easy spectator guide
Find out about the favourites for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2016
‘Exceptionally violent’ collision is causing Vendée Globe sailor’s boat to split apart
The new ChessieRacing designed by Bill Tripp is a true designer daysailer, but what is she like to sail?
Why Beneteau’s new foil-assisted Figaro 3 is big news for sailing
The jaw-dropping X6 from X-Yachts – a super-stylish step up for this Danish builder
How to be a winning skipper – the surprisingly simple secrets to forming and leading a great crew
Controversy brews at ARC rally over cruising yachts’ engine hours with accusations of cheating
By multihull designer Nigel Irens in association with Pantaenius