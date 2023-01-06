Best head torch for sailing – Gear Test

Searching for the best head torch sailing, Fox Morgan gathered together a hot selection of some of the most popular head lamps on the market and reveals which one really is the best.
What makes the best head torch for sailing? Is it the red light facility? How about the ability to dim the white light? Or do you want an ultra bright light for picking out mooring buoys in the dark? Does it really need to be waterproof?
All of the head torches I’ve gathered for this group test have multiple modes of lighting and each has a notable speciality, from focusing spot light, to an array of red or boost power flood lighting. But all have at least one red light function and all have more than one white light setting. All are rechargeable and some offer waterproofing.
There’s a diverse range for all budgets and practical uses. From £20 to £120.
I compare their style of illumination, their longevity and waterproofing, their ease of use and eco credentials in this group test.
At a glance
Best for red light power – Exposure lights Raw Pro – Buy USE Raw Pro from Tweeks
Best head torch for sailing on test – Forclaz HL900 – Buy Forclaz HL900 from Decathlon
Best for spot light – Ledlenser MH5 – Buy Ledlenser MH5 from Go Outdoors
Petzl Tikka
300 Lumens head torch – read the Petzl Tikka review
The Petzl Tikka is a lightweight but pretty powerful head torch. It easily illuminated a small target at 25m and the beam shape is a good flood shape illuminating a general area. The three power settings on white allow for a reading lamp, a medium brightness and a max brightness.
The red is low powered for night vision and can be use in strobe mode too.
The head torch is comfortable on the head and is contoured to remain comfortable for lengthy wear time. There’s no padding, but it uses the strap against the skin to avoid sweating too much and it slipping.
Whilst this isn’t waterproof, in my experience these torches can take quite a lot of rain and weather before you have to stop0 to dry the battery compartment.
In the battery compartment there’s 3 x AAA batteries. These could be swapped out for a Petzl core, which is a USB rechargeable power cell, this doesn’t come as standard with this budget range Tikka, but if you see one for sale with the “core” part in the name, then this means the head torch comes with the powercell.
I liked this head torch very much for its shape, weight and functionality. The glowing housing was a real plus point, making it easier to find in the dark.
Light Modes
Mode One (White): 6 lumens – 10 metres – 120 hours
Mode Two (White): 100 lumens – 40 metres – 9 hours
Mode Three (White): 300 lumens – 65 metres – 2 hours
Mode Four (Red): 2 lumens – 5 metres – 60 hours
Mode Five (Red): strobe – 700 metres – 400 hours
Specifications
- Weight: 82g
- Beam Pattern: Flood
- Energy: Three AAA/LR03 batteries (included)
- Water Rating: IPX4 (IPX4 – Protects from splashing water, no matter the direction)
Results of testing:
Battery life and recharging time 4/5
Full beam illumination 4/5
Low level light for reading 4/5
Red light 4/5
Water proofing 3/5
Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5
Weight and comfort 5/5
Overall rating
Reasons to Buy
Lightweight, lamp housing glows in dark, easy to replace head strap
Reasons to avoid
Not fully waterproof, uses disposable batteries as standard.
Ledlenser MH5
Best on test for spot light function – best head torch for sailing
Read review of Ledlenser MH5 here
On full beam focused, the Led Lenser was able to easily illuminate a small target at 25m and far beyond it.
400 Lumen head torch
Light Modes:
Mode One (white): 20 lumens (flood) – 35 hours
Mode Two (white): 20 lumens (spot) – 35 hours
Mode Three (white): 400 lumens (flood) – 4 hours
Mode Four (white): 400 lumens (spot) 180 meters – 4 hours
Mode Five (red): low level for night vision
Specifications
- Weight: 94 g (including batteries
- Batteries Required: 1 x 14500 lithium-ion rechargeable battery (included) / 1 x AA NiMH or 1 x AA alkaline battery
- Charging Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
- Water resistant to IP54 standards (IP54 Protected from limited dust ingress. Protected from water spray from any direction)
- Warranty: 5 years standard or 7 years with product registration (torch), 2 years (battery)
Results of testing:
Battery life and recharging time 4/5
Full beam illumination 5/5
Low level light for reading 2/5
Red light 3/5
Water proofing 3/5
Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5
Weight and comfort 4/5
Overall rating
Reasons to Buy
easy magnetic attached charger, detachable lamp with belt clip, bright spot beam
Reasons to Avoid
The beam focus ring is fiddly, not many brightness options (dim light isn’t very dim)
Buy Ledlenser MH5 from Go Outdoors
Exposure Lights Raw Pro Head Torch
Best on test for red light functions : best head torch for sailing
Read the review of Raw Pro Head torch here
Light Modes:
Mode one: Red – 2 lumens, 25 hours
Mode two: Red – 15 lumens, 6 hours
Mode three Red – 50 lumens, 1 hour
Mode four White – 15 lumens, 10 hours
Mode five White – 50 lumens, 3 hours
Mode Six White – 200 lumens, 1 hour
Mode seven -White strobe 200 lumens, 5 hours
Specifications
- 4 x XQE LEDs
- Battery 700 mAh Li-Ion
- Charging Time 3 Hours
- Runtime 1 – 25 Hours
- Aluminium casing
- Weight 76g
- 2 year warranty
- Lifetime LED guarantee
- IP rating IPX8 (IPX8 – Protects when immersed in water over 3 feet)
Results of testing:
Battery life and recharging time 2/5
Full beam illumination 2/5
Low level light for reading 5/5
Red light 5/5
Water proofing 5/5
Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5
Weight and comfort 4/5
Overall rating
Reasons to Buy
Red light optimised, USB rechargeable, robust and very waterproof
Reasons to Avoid
Not very powerful white beam, fiddly recharging, easy to lose when unclipped
Price: £120
Nebo Einstein
Read the review of Nebo Einstein Flex 1500 head torch
Light Modes
Mode one: Turbo (1500 lumens): 30 seconds / 64 meters
Mode two: High (750 lumens): 2 hours / 35 meters
Mode three: Medium (250 lumens): 6 hours / 25 meters
Mode four: Low (10 lumens): 18 hours / 8 meters
Mode five: Red COB (5 lumens): 12 hours / 1 meters
*Runtime is reduced by about 20% when using 2 x CR123A batteries
Specifications
- 750 Lumen head torch (with 1500 turbo)
- Water resistant IPX4 (Protects from splashing water, no matter the direction)
- Powered by 1x Li-ion 18650 2200mAh 3.7v or 2xCR123A batteries
- weight 165g
Results of testing:
Battery life and recharging time 4/5
Full beam illumination 4/5
Low level light for reading 2/5
Red light 3/5
Water proofing 3/5
Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 1/5
Weight and comfort 2/5
Overall rating
Reasons to Buy
Powerful boost light, slim profile, rechargeable
Reasons to Avoid
non-user replaceable head strap, fiddly recharging, easy to be blinded by bright white light accidentally between modes
Price £54.99
Buy Nebo Einstien flex from Cotswold Outdoors
Forclas HL900 USB
Best on test overall: best head torch for sailing
Read the Forclaz HL900 review here
Light Modes:
Mode One : Red light, 3 lumen , 24hours
Mode Two : White, 30 lumen, 20 hours
Mode Three : White, 80 lumen, 8 hours
Mode Four : White, 200 lumen, 3 hours
Mode Five : white, 400 lumen, 10 minutes
Mode Six : white strobe, 400 lumen, 28 hours
Specifications
- Weight: 102g
- Batteries Required: 3x AAA if not using the rechargeable power cell supplied.
- 3 hours charge time
- waterproofing IPX7 (IPX7 – Protects in water up to 3 feet (1 meter)
Reasons to Buy
waterproof, good range of beams and power, rechargeable and has ability to use 3 x AAA batteries, excellent value for money
Reasons to Avoid
none
Results of testing:
Battery life and recharging time 5/5
Full beam illumination 5/5
Low level light for reading 4/5
Red light 4/5
Water proofing 5/5
Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5
Weight and comfort 4/5
Overall rating
Buy Forclaz HL900 from Decathlon
Forclaz HL500 USB
Read the review of Forclaz HL500 head torch here
Light Modes:
Mode One : Red light, 4 lumen , 40 hours
Mode Two : White, 20 lumen, 30 hours
Mode Three : White, 80 lumen, 8 hours
Mode Four : White, 200 lumen, 3 hours
Mode Five : white strobe, 200 lumen, 20 hours
Specifications
- 200 Lumen head torch
- Weight 89g
- waterproofing IPX 5 (IPX5 – Protects from water jets at any direction)
- USB rechargeable built in battery
Results of testing:
Battery life and recharging time 5/5
Full beam illumination 4/5
Low level light for reading 4/5
Red light 3/5
Water proofing 4/5
Eco (recyclable packaging and ability to replace head strap) 5/5
Weight and comfort 4/5
Overall rating
Reasons to Buy
Good level of waterproofing, easy USB charging, great value for money
Reasons to Avoid
may lack sophistication of more powerful head torches