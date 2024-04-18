Simena Ares 62 first look: the surprising superyacht

Design Unlimited has styled the interior into a ‘timeless sanctuary’ based on natural tones and materials that demand to be touched

Türkiye’s Ares Shipyard recently revealed it is halfway through the build of Simena, a 62m yacht based loosely on the lines of a clipper ship. It comes as a surprise, because the yard is best known for coastguard vessels, and its previous flagship was a full 14m shorter.

It doesn’t stop Simena from looking every inch a superyacht, with her Jacuzzi, aft flybridge and foredeck lounge.

Strength with Simena, Ares 62

Exterior design by Taka Yacht Design positions the boat somewhere between a big ketch and a traditional Turkish gulet, with a deep sheer, long stem and a low, boxy deck saloon. The hull has already been completed in steel, with the superstructure in lightweight carbon and glassfibre.

“Steel is a strong, reliable material protected with durable epoxy-based coatings,” explains Ares chairman Kerim Kalafatoğlu.

“The resulting moderate displacement allows ample tankage and provisions. Then, the carbon-reinforced epoxy glass sandwich structure saves weight and enhances insulation properties.”

Simena’s ‘timeless sanctuary’

“The mix of contemporary and classic design converge into harmonious spaces, featuring intricate detailing, with hints of glamour through feature finishes and fittings,” says Kalafatoğlu.

Simena is designed to sleep 12 guests supported by nine crew, and features a vast owner’s suite in pride of place forward on the main deck.

Guests can control lighting, music and video in different areas of the boat using their phones.

A hybrid propulsion system will allow her to make 6 knots in pure electric mode, or up to 15 knots with a combination of the 1MW MAN diesel and a 220kW electric motor.

However, her huge sail area should give her double-digit speeds in a decent breeze on most points of sail, and provide a fine sight into the bargain.

Delivery due in December 2024.

Simena, Ares 62 Specifications

LOA: 61.61m 202ft

Beam: 10.80m 35ft 5in

Draught: 4.50m 14ft 10in

Sail area: 1,672m2 17,998ft2 upwind

Guests: 12 + 9 crew

Builder: aresyachts.com

