Sunreef 100 Eco first look: unlimited range without emitting any carbon?

The Sunreef 100 Eco offers vast amounts of renewable energy via the solar panels laminated flush into the hull. But it's more than just an eco-friendly super cat
Sunreef is celebrating two recent orders for its Sunreef 100 Eco sailing catamarans – both from existing Sunreef owners. It’ll be the first time they’ve built this model with sails, although there are already two of the larger 43m Eco sailing cats on order.
The Sunreef 100 Eco is distinguished by the way that solar panels are laminated flush into the hull, superstructure and even the mast and boom – giving them a speckled effect.
Of course, the point is to generate electricity to top up the boat’s batteries, and they do a good job of that, with up to 45kW of capacity installed. Sunreef says that this power gives the boat’s electric motors potentially unlimited range without emitting any carbon.
That may be true – in theory – but most users are likely to want the sort of speeds that require firing up the generators. However, the solar input can keep the boat operating silently at anchor, meaning no generator hum overnight or while sitting out enjoying the sunset.
Article continues below…
First look: Sunreef 43 – superyacht catamaran
Sunreef has been dropping tantalising hints for some time about a 43m/140ft super sailing catamaran, and now the first renderings…
First look: Sunreef 60 Eco
There’s a rapidly accelerating trend towards maximising the amount of solar power installed on cruising catamarans, which can be seen…
Otherwise, the design offers epic outdoor entertaining space and an interior that owes more to loft living than boating.
The huge saloon connects to an even bigger aft deck through doors that slide out of sight. The master cabin is positioned forward on the main deck with great views through copious glazing, while there are four further doubles in the hulls – all with gigantic beds.
Up to five crew can be accommodated, with the captain having a dedicated cabin and companionway aft. There are fold-down wings, a vast beach club-style aft platform, plus a flybridge with Jacuzzi, bar and dining table. The full spec is still being hammered out with the clients.
Sunreef 100 Eco speifications
LOA: 29.26m 96ft 0in
Beam: 12.83m 42ft 0in
Draught: TBC
Sail area (upwind): 515m2 5,543ft2
Guests: 8 + 5 crew
Builder: sunreef-superyachts.com
If you enjoyed this….
Yachting World is the world’s leading magazine for bluewater cruisers and offshore sailors. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams.Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.