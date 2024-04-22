Sunreef 100 Eco first look: unlimited range without emitting any carbon?

The Sunreef 100 Eco offers vast amounts of renewable energy via the solar panels laminated flush into the hull. But it's more than just an eco-friendly super cat

Sunreef is celebrating two recent orders for its Sunreef 100 Eco sailing catamarans – both from existing Sunreef owners. It’ll be the first time they’ve built this model with sails, although there are already two of the larger 43m Eco sailing cats on order.

The Sunreef 100 Eco is distinguished by the way that solar panels are laminated flush into the hull, superstructure and even the mast and boom – giving them a speckled effect.

Of course, the point is to generate electricity to top up the boat’s batteries, and they do a good job of that, with up to 45kW of capacity installed. Sunreef says that this power gives the boat’s electric motors potentially unlimited range without emitting any carbon.

That may be true – in theory – but most users are likely to want the sort of speeds that require firing up the generators. However, the solar input can keep the boat operating silently at anchor, meaning no generator hum overnight or while sitting out enjoying the sunset.

Otherwise, the design offers epic outdoor entertaining space and an interior that owes more to loft living than boating.

The huge saloon connects to an even bigger aft deck through doors that slide out of sight. The master cabin is positioned forward on the main deck with great views through copious glazing, while there are four further doubles in the hulls – all with gigantic beds.

Up to five crew can be accommodated, with the captain having a dedicated cabin and companionway aft. There are fold-down wings, a vast beach club-style aft platform, plus a flybridge with Jacuzzi, bar and dining table. The full spec is still being hammered out with the clients.

Sunreef 100 Eco speifications

LOA: 29.26m 96ft 0in

Beam: 12.83m 42ft 0in

Draught: TBC

Sail area (upwind): 515m2 5,543ft2

Guests: 8 + 5 crew

Builder: sunreef-superyachts.com

