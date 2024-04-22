Stylia: 22.8m of bluewater perfection

A readymade platform for sailing fast and exploring the world’s oceans in exquisite comfort

It would take years to plan, design and build a catamaran to the standard of Stylia. This unique Sunreef 70S was delivered barely two years ago with every imaginable upgrade and feature, and broker Burgess describes the boat as “probably the best Sunreef 70 ever built”. She is now in search of a new owner, ready to set sail immediately for the adventure of a lifetime.

Sunreef is recognised for having transformed the large catamaran market with its range of solid, safe, ultra-comfortable yachts. And this one is an absolute gem. From carbon spars to lithium batteries; solar panels to a hydraulic swim platform, 22.8-metre Stylia lacks no amenity.

“Stylia is without question one of the best Sunreef 70 Sailing ever built,” says sales broker Thibault Roi at Burgess. “She was built by a very experienced owner – he built another Sunreef 70S a few years before her – who brought an extensive team of project managers and specialists to support the shipyard, in order to deliver the best possible catamaran, with a myriad of options and improvements added.”

Some 287sqm of living space makes Stylia a boat that puts many homes in the shade. Accommodation is arranged across three decks, including a wonderful flybridge, a huge saloon on the main deck and an entire hull dedicated to the owners’ suite. Her impressive 133 gross tonne volume is put to excellent use.

The lucky owner enjoys privileged accommodation in the port hull, where a king-size bed is oriented so that its occupants can gaze out through large hull windows at the seascape beyond. Almost unheard of in this size range, there’s a vast dressing room to keep you looking at your best, however many days you’ve been at sea. Twin bathrooms provide separate his n’ hers heads, basin and shower.

Guests in the starboard hull are only marginally less lavishly cared for. Each of the three cabins has a walkaround queen-size bed with its own ensuite shower room and plenty of hanging space. The aftmost cabin has its own private companionway from the saloon above. It is an ideal set-up for cruising with family or friends, supported by up to four permanent crew.

Social activities are focused on the main deck saloon, which connects seamlessly to the shaded aft deck via glass doors that slide fully away when not required. A spacious owner’s galley fills the saloon’s starboard side, running on green electricity generated by the boat’s solar panels. To port, there’s a sophisticated sofa and a low coffee table, with a galley island that doubles as a breakfast bar.

Multiple outdoor spaces vie for your attention, but the ace is the beautiful flybridge. It offers open-air dining, lounging and even a three-seat bar with a barbecue. There’s space for gym equipment up here and, of course, the gloriously picturesque helming position.

Offering a different perspective, the inviting forward cockpit has direct access to the saloon through a sea-tight door. Meanwhile, the aft deck features combined lounging and dining for up to eight people with an ingenious high-low table. This is supported by a wet bar that would work as well for sundowners at anchor as it would for preparing the day’s catch during a bluewater crossing.

Further aft still, the decking gives way to a teak-laid hydraulic platform. This is a hugely capable piece of equipment with a multifunctional role. In the raised position, it provides a seamless continuation of the aft deck. Then, at the touch of a button, it lowers to become a discrete beach club or a dock for water sports equipment. Use it to launch / recover a tender or jetski with an impressive lifting capacity of up to 1,200kg.

Expect exciting performance under sail, thanks to those carbon fibre spars and a sail wardrobe that includes a main and genoa in performance cruising Hydranet cloth. Stylia’s bowsprit is rigged for an asymmetric or reaching Code sail, and there is an inner forestay to round out a flexible sail plan. All sail controls come back to winches on the flybridge.

Sustained sailing speeds over 10 knots are well within reach of this yacht – all in extreme comfort and with the stability that only comes from a multihull. Should the wind fail, fast passage times are still possible thanks to the twin 225hp John Deere engines. Under power, the boat cruises at 9 knots with a top speed of 11 knots.

Uniquely for a yacht of this size, Stylia has been built to RINA commercial class, although she has only ever been used privately. This gives the yacht a compelling business case to run alongside her go-anywhere explorer credentials. “Stylia has been very lightly used, remains under warranty until July 2024, private only since her launch – yet built charter compliant,” says Roi at Burgess. “She is better than new, in turnkey condition, seriously for sale and ready for her next owner ahead of this season.”

