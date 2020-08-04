Lagoon 46 first look: Updating this catamaran is a significant step for the yard

An extraordinary number of 40-45ft cruising catamarans continue to hit the market, and one of the most notable in recent times has been the Lagoon 46

Lagoon has sold 900 of its 450 catamaran model in eight years, maxing out the 130-a-year mould capacity in latter years. Updating such a popular model then is a significant step.

Yann Masselot, CEO of the CNB yard where many Lagoons are built, showed us over the new Lagoon 46 at the 2019 Düsseldorf boat show. He explained that the focus was placed on circulation aboard and living spaces, while increasing the level of comfort.

Despite the increased volume, Lagoon wanted to keep the same if not better performance than the 450. A glance at the hull shapes tells you how VPLP has achieved this.

Keeping the waterlines narrow, but flaring them out significantly inboard, helps increase volume inside, particularly in the forward cabins. It’s the first time on this size of cat that you can have the same size of bed fore and aft, Masselot declared.

Other modifications over the 450 include a new cradle-style davit system or optional hydraulic platform, and a lighter weight bimini roof. There is a larger sunbathing area on the flybridge, which has access from both side decks, more exterior galley options and increased cold stowage space.

With the mast further aft, a self-tacking jib is now standard. The Nauta interior thankfully demonstrates more rounded edges coming back in, with light oak or walnut Alpi finishes offered.

Specification

LOA: 13.99m (45ft 11in)

Beam: 7.96m (25ft 10in)

Draught: 1.3m (4ft 3in)

Displacement: 16,600kg (33,603lb)

Price: €433,000 (ex. VAT)