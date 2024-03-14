Air Yacht 80 a dream package

Designed for the truly discerning sailor, the Air Yacht 80 – a 24m carbon fibre catamaran – marries the science of performance with the art of luxury.

What if you could have it all? The speed of an ocean racing multihull, combined with the comfort and space of a luxury motoryacht, all in a bluewater vessel which can be managed shorthanded. For John Mountain such a yacht didn’t exist… so he decided to create it for himself, and consequently for others to enjoy without needing to go down a full custom route.

Partnering with world leading firms, including Berret-Racoupeau design, North Sails, Rigging Projects and Lorima masts, helped bring Mountain’s ideas to life. Special attention was paid to the latest state-of-the-art technology and inbuilt safety features to facilitate performance sailing with just two people.

Tuned to perfection

With its distinctive wave-piercing bows, the Air Yacht 80 can match the true wind from 8 knots and reach speeds over 25 knots. Weighing in at just 29.5 tonnes puts it in a class of its own for a catamaran of this size. To achieve this, carbon fibre is used for the full build, including hulls, rig and rigging, while titanium deck fittings help minimise weight and maintenance.

Lifting rudders and curved daggerboards give the yacht another edge: upwind performance paired with shoal draught capability (think fast fetching in the shallows of the Bahamas). In terms of power and propulsion, there is a hybrid system of diesel and electric engines, while the 67kW battery bank is topped up by 10kW hydro-regeneration under sail plus a 4kW solar array.

A raft of clever features help make such a large yacht manageable. Hydraulic furlers are built into the longeron, retractable capstans make for easy mooring, while a hand-held remote control allows for easy docking and anchoring from anywhere onboard. Safety features are equally prioritised, and include the renowned UpsideUp anti-capsize system, load cells in the rigging and cutting-edge anchor guardian technology.

Luxury living

The live-aboard experience is uncompromisingly luxurious, from the drop-down cinema screens on the flybridge and in the saloon to the ergonomics of the custom-designed furnishings throughout the yacht’s interior. Finishes are superb, with wengé, walnut and teak wood floors and furniture, as well as plush pile carpets. You’ll find a fabulous entertainment area complete with barbecue, sun loungers and drinks fridge on the covered flybridge, before descending to the main deck with its 80m2 of seamless indoor-outdoor living space.

The cabins (offering space for 8 guests plus crew) include the owner’s stateroom, with its en suite king-size bedroom and separate study/dressing room. This has a Murphy bed on the bulkhead that easily converts it into a fourth suite if needed. The chef-style galley, with its large windows providing clear sightlines of the ocean, is complete with a full suite of integrated Fisher & Paykel and Miele appliances and equipment seamlessly integrated into the design. A separate crew cabin, a 7m forepeak tool/toy room, large sail locker and customised storage areas add behind-the-scenes convenience.

Fully loaded

The Air Yacht 80 is a truly turn-key purchase: everything you need on board is included, from the finest Egyptian cotton bed linen to the Highfield tender, with a dedicated space designed for every last item. This means that all you need to do is stock up on your consumables, and set sail (at speed)!

The remarkable Air Yacht 80 is available via a limited release to a select few customers. Hull number two is currently under discussion. For enquiries and further information, visit airyacht.com.

If you enjoyed this….