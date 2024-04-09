Vaan R6 first look: New rugged and capable multihull

The new Vaan R6 is a 58ft multihull, which aims to allow for comfortable cruising from the poles to the Mediterranean. Toby Hodges reports

This Dutch yard is one of a number of the multihull builders leading the way in producing yachts that can be recycled, while also making big steps towards decarbonisation.

The 58ft Vaan R6 is intended as a rugged yacht capable of taking owners anywhere between the poles and the Mediterranean. It follows 40ft and 50ft R4 and R5 models.

With beam only fractionally short of 30ft, it’s a big yacht by any standards and the builders have sought to make the most of the huge volumes on offer. There’s lofty headroom, large windows that maximise the view of the outside world and a choice of spacious seating areas. In addition to sumptuous owners and guest accommodation, there’s an optional cabin for two crew, recognising this is an important factor to recruiting and retaining crew.

This is also Vaan’s first model with twin staircases leading down from the bridgedeck into each hull. Benefits include easier circulation of people, improved privacy, and an option to have the galley in the port hull rather than on the bridgedeck.

Article continues below…

“The Vaan core philosophy of sailing, style and sustainability of course applies again,” founder Igor Kluin tells me. “This boat is made for sailors, with clean styling and truly sustainable material use and propulsion.”

Construction is mostly of 5-8mm aluminium plate that has recycled content of around 50%, while deck coverings are cork and only recycled fabrics are used. This makes as much of the boat as possible circular, with the materials capable of being recycled to create another yacht.

Lightship displacement of only 21,500kg demonstrates that a rugged metal multihull doesn’t need to be heavy and sluggish.

The yard only offers electric propulsion, with an optional diesel generator or inline diesel-electric system, saying it’s ‘more sustainable and also saves space and eliminates smell, noises and vibrations’. The first Vaan R6 is scheduled to be afloat in 2025.

Vaan R6 specifications

LOA: 17.68m 58ft 0in

Beam: 9.03m 29ft 7in

Draught: (approx) 1.50m 4ft 11in

Displacement: 21,500kg 47,400lb

Base price: €2,685,000 ex VAT

Builder: vaan.yachts

If you enjoyed this….