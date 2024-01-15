World’s coolest yachts: Rambler 88

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Paul Tetlow nominates Rambler 88

Rambler 88 was designed as a giant slayer. After the loss of his Rambler 100, owner George David asked designer Juan Kouyoumdjian to create a boat that was capable of taking on 100-footers, and Rambler 88 features radical elements, including rudders with teeth or ‘tubercles’ on the trailing edge.

Rambler 88 scored a series of line honours wins, first in multiple Rolex Middle Sea, RORC 600 and Rolex Fastnet Races. But in 2016 they took on a different fleet, in the race division of the ARC rally.

“George David’s team delivered a nail-biting finish in ARC 2016 to break the previous ARC record by an hour, and the record still stands at 8 days, 6 hours, 29 minutes and 15 seconds,” explains Tetlow.

“Although the ARC is a cruising rally for ‘normal’ cruising boats, it adds to everyone’s excitement when the course record is beaten. Most boats complete the 2,700-mile crossing in around 18 to 21 days! The sense of how developments in race boats filter into cruising boat design felt very real.”

Rambler 88 stats rating

Top speed: 37 knots

LOA: 27m/88ft

Beam: 7.1m/23ft 4in

Launched: 2014

Price: Undisclosed

Adrenalin factor: 90%

Paul Tetlow

Paul Tetlow is the new head of the World Cruising Club. A lifelong sailor, he is qualified as an RYA Yachtmaster Offshore, and skippered yachts while in the British Army. Since leaving the forces, he has had more time for ocean sailing, including several World ARC voyages as WCC event manager. He took over as managing director last year.