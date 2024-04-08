Second Southern Wind SW108 already in build

Just months after the delivery of its first smart custom 108-footer, Southern Wind is celebrating a second Southern Wind SW108 order which is already in build

Details about the second Southern Wind SW108 are scant at this stage, but it naturally features the same rapid Farr hull as the first boat, and its interior will again be produced by Nauta Design. She is scheduled for delivery in spring 2025.

The debut SW108, Gelliceaux, was only handed over to the owner in Cape Town last October, but has already covered 12,000 miles. She is now squaring up for the St Barths Bucket.

The boat was a double landmark for Southern Wind: the first over 100ft to be built on its smart custom platform, and the first to feature hybrid propulsion. The diesel-electric powertrain was developed with BAE Systems, and offers up to 35kW of hydrogeneration under sail, but won’t feature in the second boat.

Built in carbon-epoxy with Corecell sandwich, the SW108’s Farr-designed hull is slippery and exceptionally stiff. She exceeds wind speeds up to about 10 knots and can top 20 knots broad reaching in a serious blow. The deep 6.2m lifting keel and twin rudders also help in this regard. Deck and bulkheads are in carbon too, plus there’s the high-modulus carbon spars and titanium deck fittings – all combining to keep displacement below 79 tonnes.

The Nauta-designed interior of the second SW108 is everything you’d expect: neutral tones and sophisticated styling with lots of custom-built furniture. Her four-cabin layout puts the owner’s cabin right forward, and the three guests amidships. The galley and crew accommodation are all positioned aft.

Southern Wind’s smart custom programme is a new approach to yacht building, allowing owners to customise heavily around an established technical platform. This formula provides a quicker route to construction and ownership of a large yacht that still offers plenty of bespoke features.

Southern Wind SW108 specification

LOA: 32.87m 107ft 10in

Beam: 7.51m 27ft 4in

Draught: 4.0m-6.2m 13ft 1in-20ft 4in

Guests: 8 + 6 crew

Builder: sws-yachts.com

