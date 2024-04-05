Lagoon 60 first look: New catamaran with several innovations

The new Lagoon 60 features hull sides that hinge down offering an extremely wide area for entertaining and relaxing at anchor

This full flybridge design fills a big slot that previously existed between the Lagoon 55 that was launched in 2021 and the more lavishly appointed Sixty 5. The new Lagoon 60’s huge aft cockpit can be fully opened out onto the water, including hull sides that hinge down like butterfly wings, creating an area even wider than the yacht’s generous 32ft beam allows.

There’s also a large forward cockpit on the same level as the saloon, and with direct access, making this an ideal yacht for larger parties.

Layout options include five cabins with a bridgedeck galley, or four cabins with the galley in the port hull, accessed by its own stairs. This version also has a smaller bar area on the bridgedeck, along with a larger saloon.

As with the 55, the rig is stepped further forward than on earlier models and is fitted with overlapping headsails. Naval architect VPLP says these offer more flexibility and efficiency on a boat of this type than the near ubiquitous non-overlapping jibs of today’s yachts.

The towering air draught of almost 100ft (30m) allows a generous sail area, even though the flybridge means the boom of this multi-story vessel is several metres above the waterline. Despite an unladen displacement of 32 tonnes, if the Lagoon 55 and 51 (launched 2022) are anything to go by, the Lagoon 60 will sail a lot better than the enormous windage suggests.

It’s a format that’s now well proven – Lagoon celebrates 40 years in business this year and has built more than 7,000 yachts. The first Lagoon 60 is already complete and will initially premiere at an open event at the yard in Bordeaux, rather than at La Grande Motte. It will feature Lagoon’s innovative new furling boom system for easier sail handling.

Lagoon 60 specifications

LOA: 18.27m 59ft 11in

Beam: 9.87m 32ft 5in

Draught: 1.65m 5ft 6in

Displacement: 32,000kg 70,560lb

Price: TBA

Builder: catamarans-lagoon.com

