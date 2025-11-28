Sick of Black Friday? Finisterre is turning it “Blue” with donations to ocean protection on every purchase (and a special collab with the RNLI)

Finisterre is turning Black Friday "Blue"! Until Dec 1, every purchase goes towards protecting the oceans. Plus, don't miss their collab with the RNLI. 10% of all proceeds from these snazzy marine-heritage inspired pieces goes to the RNLI.

For the fifth consecutive year, homegrown outdoor brand Finisterre is turning Black Friday… Blue.

Over “Blue” Friday, £2 / $2.50 from every Finisterre purchase goes to one their ocean partners to help protect the oceans and to help people of all kinds enjoy them.

Since starting Blue Friday, Finisterre has raised over £50,000 for ocean access and conservation. In partnership with Surfers Against Sewage, Surfrider Foundation, and others, these donations have gone towards everything from adaptive swimsuits to ocean protection swimming lessons for kids with disabilities.

Pretty awesome, if you ask me. And it gets better.

As it turns out, Finisterre has a special collaboration with our beloved RNLI.

Not only do its limited edition items have a great marine heritage feel and functional design, but 10% of every purchase goes towards funding this important institution. If there’s anything I’d personally pick up this Black– sorry, Blue– Friday, it’d be items from this collection.

It’s great stuff for a great cause, one particularly near and dear to our sailor hearts.

Finisterre + the RNLI: double up on your donations

With every purchase of a piece from this amazing collab between Finisterre and the RNLI, an extra 10% of proceeds goes to supporting the organisation.

Any one of these items would make for a perfect holiday gift for a sailor, and all together they would be an incredible package (that colour-coordinated beanie/sock combo?!).

Here’s what’s in the Finisterre/RNLI collab, and how much you’ll end up donating overall if you purchase on Blue Friday.

Women’s RNLI Polperro Jumper – £150 – £17.00 donated

Inspired by the traditional Gansey jumpers from Cornwall’s South Coast and the designs worn by sailors for centuries, this navy staple is perfect for me– sorry, you…With a relaxed fit and just the right amount of detail, it’s sure to keep you warm (and looking slick) on or off the water. It also uses 20% recycled yarn, and has the RNLI collab branding. Honestly one of the best heritage-inspired fisherman’s sweater offerings I’ve seen out there. You can’t really see the details from the image, so be sure to click through. View Deal

RNLI Tipped Fisherman Beanie – £35 – £5.50 donated

If you’re looking for an early holiday gift for (or from) a sailor, this is it. Made from extra-fine Merino wool, this beanie is warm, breathable, and naturally antibacterial. It uses the traditional fisherman’s rib stitch and familiar colours, and will keep you warm in all kinds of weather. View Deal

RNLI Bosun Sock – £22 – £4.20 donated

The Bosun socks are soft and sturdy and will fit well into wellies, hiking shoes, and other boots. If you’re gearing up for your winter layup, this is definitely one to wear around the boatyard. They’re also 3 for 2, and have OVER A THOUSAND 5 star reviews… there must be magic in these socks, because people really, really seem to love them. I’ll probably pick up a pair (or three) myself. View Deal

Discounted items from Finisterre made for sailors

Beyond the RNLI collection, Finisterre makes a lot of really cool, great quality items. Here’s what looks good from the sale section:

Women’s Croft Smock – Was £110, Now £55

Finisterre’s take on the sailor smock is a pretty great one. I wear my classic version from St. James all the time, especially in the mid-season, but if I had one criticism, it’s that it’s cut too lean around the waist. This one seems to be a bit roomier, and I think that’s an improvement on this iconic style. This version of the sailor smock is a perfect updated classic, cute and functional– and 50% off. View Deal

Women’s Shetland Fair Isle Jumper – Was £250, Now £187

Finisterre’s sweaters are so nice, but not in everyone’s price range. This 100% Shetland Wool jumper is a little more affordable, and delightful. If you’ve been looking for an investment piece to help you face the winter season, Blue Friday is as good an excuse as any. View Deal

Other Finisterre items for sailors

I like basically every one of Finisterre’s fishermen-inspired knitwear (especially this funky ocean-minded THRILLS NOT SPILLS chunky sweater— so fun).

They also have plenty of outdoor-friendly gear.

It’s worth having a look through their selection of changing robes, both in terry cloth and more serious stuff for cold water swimming, which you could complement with a handy changing mat.

And don’t even get me started on the wetsuits, which are also available for rental.

The idea is to make ocean-going more acceptable worldwide (yep, it’s global). You can try before you buy, or rent to figure out which product works best for you. Pretty awesome, and a great step towards reducing unnecessary consumption.

Plus, don’t miss these sailor-friendly pieces:

Men’s Shipyard Insulated Gilet – £175

This workwear staple inspired by old US Navy deck jackets will keep you warm all winter. It may look fashionable, but this piece is all business; super-durable materials, reinforced seams, and 100% recycled REPREVE® insulation. It’s all in the name– wear this around the boatyard during your winter layup, or under a waterproof shell. View Deal