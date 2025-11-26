BLACK FRIDAY SAILS: North Sails has just dropped an unprecedented up to 30% off many One-Design!

Looking for a new set of sails for the 2026 racing season? You're in luck, in an unprecedented move, North Sails are offering 10% - 30% off many of their One-Design sails.

If you’re a sailor, Black Friday often means diddly squat in terms of deals that relate directly to our sport. Sure, the latest Garmin Quatix deal is nice to have and is tangentially relevant and there are often watersport and boat adjacent deals that are worth grabbing. But in my five years of writing about Black Friday, this is the first time I’ve seen a brand offering a Black Friday discount on actual sails.

And the brand in question is not just some slightly random sail manufacturer, it’s the biggest sail maker in the world, North Sails. The loft is offering a range of deals but have anything from 10% to 30% off most of their One-Design sails.

If you’re a young 420 sailor, you can grab 10% off most of North Sails’ 420 stock, which is a pretty handy little saving. But bigger savings can be found elsewhere, with sails like the Melges 20 3Di Jib at 30% off (making it a c.$700 saving for US racers).

But there’s not really much point in me going through all the best or worst deals here. You’ll obviously only want to buy for your own class of boat.

So what are you still doing reading? Head over to North Sails and check if you class has a discount…

If you’re not after sails this year or your class is not featured in the North Sails Black Friday discount there are other deals around for boat enthusiast – although, as mentioned these are rarely specific to sailing (other than the West Marine chandlery Deals in the US and the Gael Force chandlery deals in the UK.

