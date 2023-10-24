Best Change Mat for Cold Water Swimmers

If you find yourself often getting changed outside in carparks or on beaches, then what you need is something to stand on and something to hold your wet gear. I've gathered some of the best change mats for cold water swimmers in this buyers guide.

The best change mat is one that you’ll take with you every time you head out. You can keep it in the back of your car or van ready for action or it can be used to tote your swim gear to and from your swim, to your washing machine and back to action again.

I’ve often cursed myself for standing in a carpark trying to balance on a flimsy plastic carrier bag attempting to avoid getting too much sand on my wet gear, on my wet feet or simply hopping around like a fool trying to remove a wet boot that is vacuumed on. So I set out to find the right change mat that will be ever present and a useful place to store my wet gear after coastal rowing or paddle boarding.

Rip Curl Wettie Changing Mat

Specifications: Size: 100cm x 60cm, Large for surf gear, Roll-up design with carry handle, made from neoprene

Reasons to buy: basic neoprene mat, rolls up, small funky graphics, doubles up as a boot liner

Reasons to avoid: this is only a mat and not a bag, you’ll need somewhere to put your wet gear

Some people like to use a dry bag or float bag to stow their wet gear after swimming so a simple neoprene mat to stand on while you get changed is ideal for that person.

The Rip Curl mat rolls up relatively small and comes with a carry handle.

FCS Wet Bag Change Mat

Specifications: Roll-up drawstring design with adjustable straps

Reasons to buy: low cost, basic design, simple and easy to use

Reasons to avoid: dark colour might not appeal to everyone, fully closed change mats/bags can cause wet gear to turn sour if left for too long

The FCS swim change mat is a tried and tested popular design. The simple disc shape has a draw string closure. Stand on the disc, get changed and the draw the string tight so that it contains all of your wet gear. There’s not much else to it.

THE TURTLEBACK BAG

Specifications: insulated mat, drawstring access, waterproof, rucksack straps, 70cm diameter base, 80L capacity approx

Reasons to buy: low cost, basic design, simple and easy to use

The Turtleback bag from Swim Feral is handmade in Lancashire UK from recycled lorry tarpaulin. It comes in a range of bright and easy to see colours.

The bag capacity is enough for a person to sit in the bag as well as stand to get changed. It can also used to sit on the beach or rocky river side before or after changing.

This substantial and well made bag can hold quite a lot of gear and has internal organiser pockets.

It has been well thought out by people who cold water swim. Though you will pay a higher price for the turtleback bag than other simpler designs, you do get what you pay for and we think it’s a great investment for your cold water swimming adventures. There’s a social media channel with people sharing their pictures of them using the bag and a whole group of like minded people to join socially too.

Ocean & Earth Compact Change Mat

Specifications: Roll-up drawstring design with adjustable straps

Reasons to buy: low cost, basic design, simple and easy to use

Reasons to avoid: dark colour might not appeal to everyone, fully closed change mats/bags can cause wet gear to turn sour if left for too long

Ocean and Earth is a recognised brand name that can be seen on a wide range of watersports gear. Their change mat is a simple draw string design with a securing buckle and handles.

The mat part is sturdy tarp material. As with other mats of this style, simply drop your wet gear onto the mat, step aside, pull the draw string and everything is contained.

Dryrobe Advance Change Mat

Specifications: 1m x 1m, Provides warmth and protection, Foldable with a carry strap

Reasons to buy: feels lovely under bare feet, rolls up small, dries quickly, strong backing material

Reasons to avoid: this isn’t a bag so you’ll need somewhere to put your wet gear.

dryrobe are an obvious choice for change mat. Their famous dryrobes have been copied extensively worldwide. Their small changing mat is made in much the same way as their robes. It dries fast, rolls up nice and small and is really simple to use. Beware of it flying away if its breezy though. It isn’t a bag, so you will need a bag to stow your wet gear as well as this mat.

Fourth Element DryBase Changing Mat

Specifications: 120cm x 95cm, rolls up and secures with elastic loops, PVC

Reasons to buy: extra large surface to change on, rolls away small

Reasons to avoid: may be a little on the large side for some, this isn’t a bag so you’ll need something additional to carry your wet gear in.

The Fourth Element change mat is the biggest of the options I’ve gathered for you in this buyers guide. Though it’s made from PVC and isn’t particularly padded, it does give a large surface to get changed on and it’s pretty certain that you wont get your wet kit dirty. It’s large enough to put dive kit on or any amount of swim kit. In fact it’s probably big enough for two to share. It comes with a bag made of the same material and the mat rolls away neatly into it’s own bag.

Gul Swimmers Changing Mat & Dry Bag

Specifications: 1m diameter, Roll-up drawstring design with adjustable straps

Reasons to buy: low cost, basic design, simple and easy to use

Reasons to avoid: dark colour might not appeal to everyone, fully closed change mats/bags can cause wet gear to turn sour if left for too long

Gul is a recognised name in surfing and they specialise in all things that go in the water. This change mat is a simple drawstring style but at 1m diameter it’s big enough for a whole heap of winter gear and has a large surface for changing or simply hanging out on it after a swim.

Mi Adventure Changing Bucket

Specifications: sturdy flexi bucket style change mat, base diameter 46cm, wall height 38cm.

Reasons to buy: low cost, basic design, simple and easy to use, open top means wet clothes can breath are less likely to go stale quickly

Reasons to avoid: some might find it a bit constricting to stand on such a small spot inside a bucket, if you have bulky wetsuit or towel it might struggle with capacity

The Mi Adventure is a waterproof bucket that is big enough to stand in while you get changed. You simply drop your wet gear into the bucket. If the bucket is too hard to stand in, for example if you are on a really uneven terrain then we recommend teaming it up with a separate change mat. The bright colour options mean you’ll never be confused which bag is yours on the river bag or beach.

What to look for in a changing mat:

Material and Durability

Look for changing mats made from durable, waterproof, and easy-to-clean materials. Neoprene or rubberized materials are commonly used and can withstand the harsh surf environment. PVC is easier to wash or brush sand off.

Size and Shape

Ensure the mat is large enough to accommodate your swim, surf or sports gear.

Portability

Consider how easy it is to transport. Look for built-in handles or straps for convenience.

Non-Slip Features

A good changing mat should have a non-slip bottom to prevent it from moving around on the sand or wet surfaces.

Pockets and Compartments

Some mats come with pockets or compartments for storing keys, wax, sunscreen, or other small essentials. This can be a handy feature.

Easy to Clean

Sand and saltwater can be messy. Choose a mat that’s easy to clean and dries quickly. Look for options that are machine washable.

Versatility

Some changing mats can double as wetsuit bags or carryalls. This can be a valuable feature for minimizing the gear you need to carry.

Environmental Considerations

If you’re eco-conscious, look for mats made from sustainable materials or brands that follow eco-friendly manufacturing practices.